MLB

Dodgers 2021 All-Star profile: Dave Roberts

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Roberts for the third time in four years is managing the National League All-Star team. The initial excitement hasn’t yet worn off for him. “It’s the one time still each year that fans can see the stars all in one place. I remember being a young kid watching the All-Star Game and being in awe,” Roberts said. “So now to be able to address the National League All-Stars, have the coaches be there to experience it, be a part of it, it’s mind-blowing.”

