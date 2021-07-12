Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

GOP leaders in FL launch digital ad promoting conservative ideals; Dems push back

By Issac Morgan
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 17 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTfJB_0auctaFY00

GOP state leaders are utilizing social media for their 2022 campaign efforts to promote conservative policies that they say have helped Florida to recover from COVID-19 and protect Floridians’ freedoms — though Democrats disagree.

The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee on Monday launched a digital ad campaign that was released via YouTube called “Firewall for Freedom,” featuring 17 Republican state lawmakers in the Florida House.

In the nearly two-minute video, those House members touted GOP ideals and issues supported by their party that gained traction in the 2021 legislative session, such as the controversial anti-protest bill, voting reforms, and reopening public schools amid the pandemic.

During a press briefing following the ad launch, state Rep. Paul Renner, the committee’s chairman, said that policies and legislation backed by GOP lawmakers in the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have resulted in “safer streets, better education,” and a “more resilient economy.” Renner also praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of the state’s response to the pandemic.

The Florida Phoenix has previously written about DeSantis opening up Florida earlier than other states for businesses, which would boost the state’s economy. He refused to do any more lockdowns that would keep people inside their homes. He would not issue a statewide mask mandate. He also pushed for schoolchildren to learn in traditional brick-and-mortar classrooms instead of online learning at home.

That said, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over; COVID cases continues to rise and less than 50 percent of residents in Florida have been vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Democrats are critical of policies pushed by Republicans, claiming that many of those GOP measures have threatened the lives of Floridians and discriminated against certain groups including minority voters and the LGBTQ community.

“The Republican Party of Florida tout’s freedom as their rallying cry and yet way too many Floridians are just trying to survive and are still yearning to breathe free,” state Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, said in an email to the Florida Phoenix.

Renner also said that, “We will continue to look for candidates who are diverse and represent our values.” Renner, an attorney, represents Flagler County and parts of St. Johns and Volusia counties in the Legislature.

According to the House Campaign Committee press release, the digital ad will be shared on other social media platforms such as Facebook, and Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee on Monday denounced several bills passed in statehouses across the nation in July including Florida, as part of a “radical right-wing agenda” to prioritize “extremist laws” to engage the Republican base, according to a press release.

For instance, DLCC pointed to the bill that banned transgender girls from playing youth sports in Florida as an “attack on transgender Americans.”

“The Republican Party continues to erase the daily struggles of Floridians, people who are living in dire circumstances because state leaders have prioritized individual profits over everyday lives. Yes, freedom is a foundational American value. But that should apply to freedom of speech, freedom to vote, freedom to live life as your authentic self, freedom to access clean air and water, freedom with tax relief,” Rep. Eskamani said.

The post GOP leaders in FL launch digital ad promoting conservative ideals; Dems push back appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

553
Followers
531
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Renner
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Dems#State Of Florida#Gop#Floridians#Democrats#House#Covid#Cdc#Republicans#The Republican Party Of#Dlcc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Florida Phoenix

FL Ag Commissioner Fried uses her authority to tackle the COVID crisis, including getting info to the public

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After state health officials stopped providing daily COVID-19 reports, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried decided to fill the “COVID information-sharing void” through regular updates. Fried, an elected Cabinet official and a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, hopes to provide daily, “if not, almost daily,” COVID-19 updates to inform the public, she announced at a Wednesday press conference. […] The post FL Ag Commissioner Fried uses her authority to tackle the COVID crisis, including getting info to the public appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Crist and Fried, top contenders in 2022 gubernatorial race, blast Gov. DeSantis over COVID surges

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial race, Florida’s top Democratic candidates are going after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over surges in COVID-19 cases. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Florida governor, on Tuesday blasted DeSantis over Florida’s spike in coronavirus cases, saying in an interview with MSNBC that “the governor’s playing Russian roulette with this issue.” […] The post Crist and Fried, top contenders in 2022 gubernatorial race, blast Gov. DeSantis over COVID surges appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PoliticsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis signs up FL for sweeping legal assault on abortion rights in the U.S. Supreme Court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has joined with the governors of 11 other states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey, which established and maintained the right to abortion in the United States. The governors filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of a 2018 Mississippi […] The post Gov. DeSantis signs up FL for sweeping legal assault on abortion rights in the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Governor’s office is unforthcoming about his whereabouts again; DeSantis ducking reporters

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Anyone in Miami who’d have liked to have known in advance that Gov. Ron DeSantis would be in town Tuesday morning to visit the Surfside condo disaster site and meet with survivors would have been disappointed. Aides didn’t release the schedule until 6:27 p.m., hours following his appearances, which began at about 9 a.m. The […] The post Governor’s office is unforthcoming about his whereabouts again; DeSantis ducking reporters appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis selling anti-COVID-19 lockdown koozies

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself nationally by openly flouting federal recommendations to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country's fourth-largest state. That disdain has led to nearly 40,000 deaths in Florida since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With new merch shared on his campaign website, DeSantis says he'll drink to that.
Florida StateWKRG

FL Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes lower tolls for Garcon Point Bridge

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance in Northwest Florida Wednesday morning regarding tolls starting back up on Garcon Point Bridge. This comes after the Pensacola Bay Bridge recently opened up back and tolls reach up to $5 at the Garçon Point Bridge. Governor DeSantis...
Newport, ORNewport News-Times

Democracy vs. GOP malpractice

The contrasts between Biden and the Trump/GOP administration couldn’t be clearer. In 170 days, Democrats have passed COVID-19 relief, vaccinated 65 percent of the population, brought unemployment down, kept the stock markets happy, created jobs, rebuilt important alliances and partially restored America’s standing in the world. Meanwhile, Republicans have tried...
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Traditional public school educators left out from DeSantis roundtable on masks at schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday afternoon held a roundtable discussion about masks at schools, but he didn’t invite or include traditional public school educators, even as the new public school year looms and families and educators face decisions on mask-wearing. In addition to health officials on the roundtable, the participants included two nontraditional public charter […] The post Traditional public school educators left out from DeSantis roundtable on masks at schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Infrastructure bill on the rocks, as GOP rejects Dem compromise

Bipartisan infrastructure negotiations have hit another roadblock, as Senate Democrats continue to work on a backup plan for President Biden’s biggest legislative priority. CNN, Bloomberg and Politico were among the outlets reporting that a number of sticking points were outstanding after Republicans rejected a compromise proposal from the White House and Democratic negotiators. The two sides remain at an impasse on a number of issues, including funding for highways versus public transit, questions over broadband internet access and how the bill would be financed.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Gov. DeSantis kicks off civics education plan in Orlando, says $1K teacher bonuses going out in August

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Tuesday to officially kick off his plan to award teachers $3,000 bonuses if they complete training and certification for “the Florida civic seal of excellence.” The bonus plan, which he initially called for in May, is part of the $106 million civics education plan passed by the Legislature as part of this year’s budget. “I think every single piece of survey ...
Florida Stateflarecord.com

FLORIDA EXECUTIVE OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Two Appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions

Florida Executive Office of The Governor issued the following announcement on July 8. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the following appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions. Twelfth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Ashley S. Hodson is a partner in the Sarasota office of Shutts & Bowen LLP. She focuses her practice on...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID TROUBLE FLORIDA: KINSA Reveals What DeSantis Won’t

Could Mask Mandates Come Back? School Social Distancing Requirements Revisited? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida is heading back into a COVID-19 trouble zone. While the Florida Department of Health has reduced its public reporting to just a weekly update under the direction of […] The article COVID TROUBLE FLORIDA: KINSA Reveals What DeSantis Won’t appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy