Cedric Mullins named starting CF for AL All-Star team

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 4, Durham Bulls (Rays) 3 - Game 1. Kyle Bradish turned in one of his best Triple-A starts to date. The righty struggled to miss bats, striking out just one hitter all day, but he also navigated around four hits and two walks to allow just one run across his 5.1-inning outing. Evan Phillips was tasked with closing things out behind him, but instead nearly gave away the game. During his 1.1 innings, Phillips served up two runs on three hits and one strikeout. Cody Carroll was called on to the get the final out in the top of the seventh inning.