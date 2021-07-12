Cedric Mullins named starting CF for AL All-Star team
Cedric Mullins finally got what he deserved all along. The Orioles’ breakout center fielder, who wasn’t voted an All-Star starter by the fans despite posting the best season of any American League outfielder, was named to the starting lineup this afternoon by AL manager Kevin Cash of the Rays. Mullins will play center field and bat ninth, filling in for Mike Trout, who was voted in as a starter but is on the injured list with a strained calf.www.camdenchat.com
