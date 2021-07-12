Late-night fire causes major damage to Wingate restaurant that recently opened

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews were at the scene of a fire that caused major damage to a home in Southlake Friday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to the 700 block of South White Chapel Road at around 5 a.m. and a fire at a home that was under construction. There was no one inside at the time. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The home on a five-acre property was once owned by late broadcasting legend Pat Summerall. “I’ve been a police officer for 15 years so, you know, there’s a lot of loss of property and that’s why we have insurance. The fire department was here super fast and that’s one of the great things about being in a small community like this, everything is pretty close and we were up and at it and ready to put it out,” Brad Uptmore of Southlake police said.