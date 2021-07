Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour spent a fourth week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Sour initially debuted at Number One with the biggest consumption week of the year before being knocked from the top perch. It has now rebounded to Number One twice, and after reclaiming the top spot last week, Sour easily maintained its position on the latest chart with 7,700 sales and more than 93 million streams. Taylor Swift is the only other female artist to have an album spend as many weeks at Number One.