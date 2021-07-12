Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

British Open 2021: Test your links golf short game creativity with this interactive challenge

Golf Digest
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn perhaps no area are the differences of links golf more pronounced than around the greens, where attempts to save par are tests of creativity as much as they are skill. Whether to play a ball high or low, to use a putter or wedge, or even something else—these are all decisions players can expect to have to make in an Open Championship. And sometimes there is no clear right answer. As we did with our green-reading challenge on the diabolical putting surfaces of Winged Foot Golf Club, we’ve created an interactive challenge that asks you to assess a short-game dilemma similar to what players can expect this week, then pick the right shot from there.—Sam Weinman.

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf Ball#Open Championship#Creativity#Winged Foot Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Jon Rahm loses World No. 1 ranking by a shot

Jon Rahm contended at the Scottish Open, and though he came up short he still finished in a commendable seventh place. Despite the promising showing heading into the year’s final major, it is a position that knocks Rahm off his throne. When the Official World Golf Ranking is updated Monday...
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

2021 The Open Championship odds prediction, odds, pick, and more

After a long wait, the Open Championship is coming back this year. In 2020, the global pandemic forced organizers to skip the major, but now, a grand resumption is expected at Royal St. George’s where the 2021 The Open Championship will be played and the Claret Jug to be contested by the best golfers on the planet. That’s not to mention the $11.5 million worth of prizes up for grabs for the top finishers. It’s time to continue our golf odds series and make a 2021 The Open Championship prediction and pick.
Golfchatsports.com

Three more players WD from The Open, bringing total to 17

SANDWICH, England – Three more players were forced to withdraw from The Open Championship on Monday, continuing an early trend at the year’s final major. Ryan Moore is recovering from a back injury and didn’t make the trip to Royal St. George’s while Zach Johnson and Louis de Jager were forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Jon Rahm Reveals The Gift He Received From Phil Mickelson

As Jon Rahm closed in on a U.S. Open victory a few weeks ago, Phil Mickelson pulled up a chair next to Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife. It was a classy gesture from the lefty, especially since he knows how nerve-wracking it can be to close out a major championship. Well,...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy take part in TaylorMade DRIVING CONTEST

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy took part in a great driving contest arranged by TaylorMade, alongside some of the PGA Tour's best players and upcoming stars. Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, former PGA champion Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Wolff also took part in the contest that required them to use the popular TaylorMade SIM2 driver.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

What does the WAAC logo on Kevin Na’s shirt represent?

Kevin Na has a weird logo on his shirt, which, underneath the logo, has the letters WAAC. Now that the Las Vegas native is in contention again on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic, people are wondering what in the world those letters mean. As it turns out,...
SoccerGolf Digest

Chaotic finish to the Scottish Open ends in a playoff, and with a surprise winner

Just a typical day out on the links really. At various times during Sunday’s final round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, the sun shone and heavy rain fell. A haar (sea mist) hung around for a bit over the adjacent Firth of Forth, the body of water that separates East Lothian and Fife. There was a 90-minute delay for lightning, too. But here’s the thing: The wind didn’t blow. Not even a little bit. And, as ever when it comes to golf in the game’s birthplace, that calmness was the most important and influential meteorological factor.
SportsPosted by
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Two Texas Tech Athletes No Longer Allowed To Compete In Olympics

Two Texas Tech University track and field stars are no longer allowed to compete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma are the among the 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria who were declared ineligible for the games on Wednesday, July 28, because they failed to meet anti-doping guidelines, KCDB reported.
Kilgore, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Fort Worth's Andrew Pressley wins 84th Meadow Classic

KILGORE — Golfers in the 84th playing of the Energy Weldfab Meadowbrook Classic battled the heat all weekend, the rainy weather on Sunday, and a challenging course that one man conquered just in time, as the weather returned that evening. Andrew Pressley of Fort Worth won the Classic — played...
Combat SportsGolf Digest

A Moroccan boxer tried to pull the ol’ Mike Tyson at the Olympics on Tuesday and was promptly disqualified

The Olympics are a place for excellence, both in sports and sportsmanship. With every viral moment of individual triumph, there’s another of a competitor picking up their injured opponent and helping them over the finish line. This is the 21st century, of course. We aren’t naive about anything. The Olympics are often a poison pill for their host nation’s economy. Entire countries are caught doping and allowed to compete under alternate names. All sorts of unsavoriness (and lots and lots of sex) take place behind the scenes. But when lights come on and the cameras roll, the ethical cream usually rises to the top.
Posted by
Larry Brown Sports

Golfer Justin Thomas sends great tweet about Olympic village

Justin Thomas sent a great tweet about the Olympics on Tuesday in Japan. Thomas is among the golfers representing the US at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old shared some perspective about the Olympics, while poking fun at himself. He joked that he went to the Olympic Village for a workout on Monday night and that nobody was fighting him for the 20-pound weights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy