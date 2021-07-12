British Open 2021: Test your links golf short game creativity with this interactive challenge

In perhaps no area are the differences of links golf more pronounced than around the greens, where attempts to save par are tests of creativity as much as they are skill. Whether to play a ball high or low, to use a putter or wedge, or even something else—these are all decisions players can expect to have to make in an Open Championship. And sometimes there is no clear right answer. As we did with our green-reading challenge on the diabolical putting surfaces of Winged Foot Golf Club, we’ve created an interactive challenge that asks you to assess a short-game dilemma similar to what players can expect this week, then pick the right shot from there.—Sam Weinman.