Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rats! Tesla Won't Pay for Rodent Damage to Cars: Report

By Euni Han
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Some Tesla cars have a rat issue. But apparently that’s not the automaker’s problem, according to New York Post. Tesla Owner Sarah Williams, a physician in New York, says she discovered the issue in May when she took her Model 3 in...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Rodents#New York Post#Tesla Service#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsAutoweek.com

Tesla Model S Won’t Have a Normal Steering Wheel Option

Updated version of Tesla Model S shown earlier in 2021 featured a restyled interior and front fascia, along with yoke-style steering. The Model S was out of production for several months earlier this year, reportedly due to a supplier issue. The first examples with the yoke-style steering were delivered weeks...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rats Are Eating Tesla Wiring Causing Thousands Of Dollars Of Damage

Tesla has been plagued with problem after problem in recent months. Not only is the manufacturer being investigated by the NHTSA for a spate of recent car accidents, but the brand also faces a significant recall of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. To top it all off, it seems like rats have taken a liking to their cars. According to the New York Post, Sarah Williams, a 41-year-old physician who lives in Manhattan, recently discovered a rat in the glove compartment of her Tesla Model 3. The rodent had caused thousands of dollars in damage. This isn't the first time we've reported on rat-on-car terrorism. A couple of years ago, Toyota faced a similar problem, and it seems that rats have taken a liking to modern car wiring insulation.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Missing Transfer Case Washer

General Motors has released a service update to address an issue related to the transfer case thrust washer on certain examples of the 2021 model-year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. The problem: affected pickup trucks may have been delivered with a thrust washer that was improperly...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hardcore Chevy Silverado ZR2 Prepares To Rip The Raptor

The Chevrolet Colorado has always looked the best and been the best it can be with the ZR2 package, but a hardcore Silverado is something we've been wanting for some time. A Chevy designer whet our appetites for just such a machine with a futuristic rendering earlier this year, and we ourselves had a crack at it, albeit with ZL1-inspired styling cues. These efforts have now proven not to be in vain, as Chevrolet has just teased the Silverado ZR2, and of course, we're all itching to see what it will look like. While we don't know for sure just yet, here's a pretty good idea.
Buying CarsNewsweek

10 Best-Selling Pickup Trucks in The US in 2021

Americans love their trucks. The truck market has seen steady growth in recent years as buyers recognize their utility, added fuel efficiency and capability, and welcome the addition of a roster of infotainment and safety technology traditionally relegated to the sedan market. In the first half of 2021, automakers saw...
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The American automotive industry was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first three quarters of 2020. People could not visit dealerships. Vehicles languished on dealer lots. That started to change late in the year. By the end of 2020, sales began to explode. This continued into 2021, and some models are so scarce people […]
CarsCarscoops

Over 331,000 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks Recalled For Fire Hazard

General Motors has issued a recall for a number of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks due to a short circuit issue. The recall impacts models equipped with the automaker’s Duramax diesel 6.6-liter V8 that include the optional engine-block heater cord. According to the company, a short-circuit can develop in the engine-block heater cable or in the terminals that connect the heater cable to the block heater.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

6 Amazing Cars General Motors Should Never Have Cancelled

The first entry in this list of projects we wish General Motors hadn't canceled is a prime example of the automaker's ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The company's modern history is full of missteps and head-scratching decisions, from how it made a mess of Pontiac to the more recent case of the Chevrolet Camaro being in trouble. It often feels like individual product successes like the Chevrolet Corvette are despite its corporate overlords, not because of them. Some of these examples of GM canning a project have certainly set the automaker back, and it's time to take a look at some of the winners, or in this case, losers.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Cheapest Trucks to Maintain According to Consumer Reports

All vehicles require regular maintenance. That’s especially true when it comes to pickup trucks. But what if you’re not looking to break the bank when it comes to maintenance? Fortunately, after asking its members how much they spent on repairs and maintenance to keep their truck on the road over the past year, Consumer Reports revealed the cheapest 2011 trucks to maintain after 10 years of ownership.
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Car Recall In History

General Motor’s Chevy division recalled some of its Bolt EV models because of potential engine fires. The embarrassment and bad publicity for the “Tesla killer” was compounded by the fact that it was the second recall of the model. Approximately 69,000 of them were recalled in an action that covered models from 2017, 2018, and […]
CarsPosted by
NJ.com

Ford recalls 2021: The list of cars and models with safety recalls

Ford Motor Company issued several recalls on Friday for more than 800,000 vehicles, including its Ford Explorer, Ford F-150, and Lincoln Aviator models because they are at greater risk of getting into a crash or catching fire. The company announced in a recent press release that it issued three safety...
CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

General Motors Recalls More than 740,000 Pickup Trucks

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling approximately 331,274 model-year 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, and 2017-2019 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles equipped with a Duramax diesel 6.6L engine and an optional engine-block heater cord. The automaker is also recalling approximately 410,019 model-year 2015-2016 GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, 3500, and...
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Ranger Saddled With Petrifying Number Of Pallets

The internet never fails to remind us that some people enjoy stretching the limits of their automobiles, with countless videos and photos that make us scratch our collective heads and stare in amazement. In recent months, we’ve seen at least one Ford F-150 haul an entire household of goods, a strange Ford Explorer Freightliner truck mashup, a horrifying F-150 crash, and an F-150 Raptor actually driving off-road as Ford intended. Now, Reddit has brought us yet another entertaining automotive spectacle – a Ford Ranger carrying an insane number of pallets.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
CarsAutoblog

Report: Oil-burning engines a problem for Subarus, Acuras, Audis, more

You might expect to see clouds of blue smoke emanating from the tailpipe of a broken-down hooptie, but surprisingly, excessive oil consumption is also an issue with some late-model vehicles from several different manufacturers. This is according to Consumer Reports, whose reliability surveys identified the issue in 12 different engines for the model years 2010 to 2019.

Comments / 1

Community Policy