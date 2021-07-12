Cancel
Dallas, TX

How to see a sneak peek of the Dallas Museum of Art’s Van Gogh exhibit at the Galleria

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis August, Galleria shoppers can catch a sneak peek of the Dallas Museum of Art’s blockbuster exhibit showcasing rarely seen Vincent Van Gogh paintings. The mall and the museum are partnering to provide a preview of the Van Gogh and the Olive Groves exhibition. The series traces the artist’s evolving depiction of the olive groves of Saint-Rémy over a six-month period during his stay as a self-admitted patient at the local asylum.

