How to see a sneak peek of the Dallas Museum of Art’s Van Gogh exhibit at the Galleria
This August, Galleria shoppers can catch a sneak peek of the Dallas Museum of Art’s blockbuster exhibit showcasing rarely seen Vincent Van Gogh paintings. The mall and the museum are partnering to provide a preview of the Van Gogh and the Olive Groves exhibition. The series traces the artist’s evolving depiction of the olive groves of Saint-Rémy over a six-month period during his stay as a self-admitted patient at the local asylum.prestonhollow.advocatemag.com
