Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Wembley faced ‘unprecedented’ public disorder at Euro final, says FA

By Caroline Bannock and Vikram Dodd, Paul MacInnes
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRj6y_0aucsuYD00
Police watch supporters outside Wembley Stadium Photograph: David Cliff/AP

Wembley experienced “unprecedented” levels of public disorder on Sunday night, the Football Association has said, as the Metropolitan police admitted attempts by fans to storm the stadium ahead of the European Championship final had taken them by surprise.

Despite police and stewarding numbers greater than for any other match at the tournament, Wembley was besieged as hundreds of individuals sought to break through barriers, turnstiles and gates to gain access to the match.

Related: Ticketless fans storm Wembley for Euro 2020 final – video timeline

Eyewitness reports obtained by the Guardian, alongside dozens of videos recorded by fans and posted on social media, reveal chaos, fear and outbreaks of violence as security was breached inside the venue . The FA say they will launch an inquiry into events “in collaboration” with the police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group and tournament organisers.

“Security and stewarding numbers for the Uefa Euro 2020 final exceeded the requirements for the match and were greater than any other previous event at Wembley Stadium,” the FA said. “However, the behaviour of the people who illegally forced their way into the stadium was unacceptable, dangerous and showed total disregard for the safety and security protocols in place. No steward or security staff should be subjected to this type of behaviour and we thank them for their support on the night. We also apologise to anyone at the match whose experience was affected by this unprecedented level of public disorder.”

The FA is responsible for safety and stewarding measures within the perimeter of Wembley Stadium, according to plans agreed with the Met and the Sports Grounds Safety Authority. Events beyond that line were the responsibility of police and they said they were caught by surprise.

Laurence Taylor, a deputy assistant commissioner with the Met police, said: “We had planned for a number of contingencies. I don’t think we expected to see the incursion into Wembley, that is unusual. We are disappointed by some of the behaviour.”

He said there had been 86 arrests in the Metropolitan police area, 53 at Wembley with 19 officers injured including one who suffered a broken hand. Taylor said: “We had scenes from a minority of people that were wholly unacceptable.”

Taylor said there were more police on duty throughout the day than for any other game in the tournament, and described the Met operation as “very significant”, but did not say how many officers were deployed.

The claims of maximum security did not appear to tally with many of the first-hand accounts of the night.

Sidonie, 26, from Bristol who attended the final said she had been to more than 30 games at Wembley including England’s Euro 2020 matches against Croatia, the Czech Republic and Denmark. “Yesterday was the first time I felt threatened in a stadium,” she said. “When we were inside the gate, at about 5.30pm, I watched 100 people storm through a door to get into the stadium and they were attacking stewards and fans. There was no police presence, and a minimal number of stewards. It wasn’t controlled, and I don’t think the FA or the police were ready for it.”

Rob, who lives in London, arrived at Wembley with his wife and teenage daughter at about 6.15pm. He said that the Covid and ticketing checks at the stadium were “poorly conducted” and there were “insufficient” numbers of stewards where he was queueing at gate H.

“I saw multiple fans barge past the stewards or vault the barriers to gain access beyond this initial perimeter”, he said. “When we took our seats, it was obvious that there were already scores, if not hundreds of fans” in his section without tickets.

Other reports saw invaders take up seats in the VIP areas of the ground, taking seats from England players’ family members and forcing the son of Italy manager Roberto Mancini to sit in the aisle. There are also multiple accounts of widespread drug use on the premises.

Related: Boris Johnson condemns ‘appalling’ racist abuse of England players

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said the events at Wembley had been “appalling” and backed the decision to hold an inquiry. “I am in close contact with the Met who are reviewing footage and images. So far 86 arrests have been made and I’m pleased to hear that the FA will now be conducting a full review,” he said.

Boris Johnson, who earlier this year said the UK government would launch a feasibility study into hosting the World Cup in 2030, said any bid should not be affected by Sunday’s unrest. “It was a shame a small minority yesterday tried to spoil it but I don’t think it damaged the atmosphere, certainly not in the stadium itself,” the prime minister said. “I do think the UK has a very, very good case. I wouldn’t want to let my hopes run away with me but we’ll certainly give it our best shot.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley Stadium#England#The Football Association#Metropolitan#Ticketless#Fa#The Safety Advisory Group#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Premier League ref Michael Oliver belts out 'Freed from Desire' at Wembley as he makes most of being a fan for the day while getting behind England at the Euro 2020 final

Premier League referee Michael Oliver was seen singing along to football chants as he attended England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy on Sunday. The 36-year-old official attended Wembley Stadium in a black t-shirt and blue jeans and made the most of being out of the spotlight after a stressful time officiating games at the tournament and in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

UEFA confirm Wembley WILL host 2024 Champions League final despite Euro 2020 troubles while European showpiece also returns to Istanbul in two years time – months after it was stripped of fixture due to pandemic

Wembley Stadium will host the Champions League final in 2024, UEFA has announced. The decision to award Wembley the final in three years time comes days after the national stadium suffered a severe security breach during the Euro 2020 final, which saw over five thousand ticketless hooligans force their way into the concourses and take their spots among empty seats and corridors inside the ground.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England fan ‘drank 20 cans of cider’ before sneaking into Wembley without ticket for Euros final

An England fan who was photographed with a lit flare protruding from his bottom during rowdy scenes in the build up to the Euro 2020 final claimed to have drunk 20 cans of cider before gaining access to Wembley Stadium without a ticket. Speaking to The Sun, Charlie Perry said he regretted “nothing” after being pictured in a crowd of England supporters before the match alongside the burning pyrotechnic.The Chelsea fan, 25, said: “I’d been on the p*** since half eight in the morning and had had at least 20 cans of Strongbow.“It was the biggest day of my...
UEFAgoal.com

FA launch independent review into crowd trouble at Euro 2020 final

The clash against Italy was overshadowed by violent incidents in London prior to and after kick-off which have led to UEFA charges. The Football Association (FA) has annnounced that it will launch an independent review into the crowd trouble that accompanied the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The clash, won...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

The horrific moment Harry Maguire's father, 56, was trampled in stampede of ticketless fans who broke into Wembley through players' families' entrance before Euro 2020 final - leaving him with broken ribs

A horrifying video shows the moment Harry Maguire's father broke his ribs on the way to his Euro 2020 final seat, after he was caught in a stampede with thousands of ticketless fans trying to get into Wembley. Alan Maguire, 56, was going to watch his son, 28, play for...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: 5,000 ticketless fans estimated to have broken into Wembley for Euro 2020 final as UEFA official says three thugs entered for every one full-paying supporter two hours before kick off... but shambles will NOT effect 2030 World Cup bid

More than 5,000 ticketless fans gained access to last weekend’s England-Italy Euro 2020 final, according to a UEFA events manager at the game. It was a huge breakdown of law and order, a potential terrorist threat and a grave health risk with strict coronavirus protocols ignored. A separate UEFA source...
SoccerThe Guardian

FA commissions independent review into Euro 2020 final Wembley chaos

The Football Association has commissioned an independent review to investigate the trouble which marred England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy. The FA has announced it informed the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of the review over the weekend and vowed to identify those responsible for the “disgraceful scenes” both before and during the match.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

English FA commission independent probe into Euro final mayhem

London (AFP) – The English Football Association have commissioned an independent investigation after ticketless fans fought their way into Wembley before the Euro 2020 final. It has been reported that thousands of supporters gained entry to the stadium by storming the gates prior to Italy’s win against England. There were...
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

English FA launches investigation into trouble at Euro final

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has commissioned an independent review to investigate the “disgraceful scenes” which marred the national team’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley. The FA announced Monday that it had informed the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy