If you have curly locks, you know all too well how quickly curls can turn from defined ringlets to frizzy strands. So, what's the best way to combat our number one foe? With a good 'ol hair mask. Whether you're dealing with dryness, breakage or dullness, a hair mask can put those woes to rest. If you're in the market for shiny, soft and healthy curls, adding a deep conditioner to your lineup is a must. You'll want to use it once (or twice!) a week to give your curls and coils the extra love in the moisture department. So, instead of walking aimlessly down the beauty aisle, we rounded up 20 hair masks for curly hair to get you started.