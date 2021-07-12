Cancel
Did Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams Get Plastic Surgery? Bachelor Nation Host Talks Lip Filler and More

By Life & Style Staff
 17 days ago
Gorgeous through and through! Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams has been extremely candid about plastic surgery, including what she has (and hasn’t) had done since first appearing in Bachelor Nation.

“I think there’s a stigma that if you’re on reality TV, you have to get work done — but I didn’t, not up until recently,” Tayshia, 30, told Refinery29 in October 2020.

The season 17 host opened up about getting lip fillers, her first-ever injectable treatment, after teaming up with pharmaceutical company Allergan in early 2020 to promote Juvéderm Volbella, a temporary lip-filler injection.

“This is the first thing I’ve ever had done. But I did just turn 30, and Botox is something I’m open to,” added Tayshia, noting she first got the lip injections in December 2019. “I’ve never had a problem with my lips; in fact, I love my lips. I never wanted to change the size or shape, but I thought they could be a little more plump and hydrated.”

She continued, “I started doing a ton of lip masks, but they didn’t really work. Then, I asked my doctor a million and one questions about fillers and she recommended Juvéderm Volbella, which ended up being a great option for me because it’s designed to just enhance your natural lips.”

Months after receiving the injections, the Bachelor in Paradise alum went on to become the Bachelorette following Clare Crawley’s midseason exit with contestant Dale Moss in July 2020. Tayshia got engaged to fiancé Zac Clark during the finale, and they currently live together in New York City.

The former phlebotomist revealed “no one noticed” the subtle change to her appearance when she reappeared on television. “I love that it looks so natural and doesn’t require any real maintenance or upkeep. Even when I did share my experience with a few friends, they couldn’t even tell. For me, it’s like, exactly, that’s what I want the response to be,” the Concordia University graduate said.

All in all, Tayshia is a natural beauty and even confessed she doesn’t like to wear a ton of makeup. “On the day to day, I pretty much only use mascara and concealer,” she explained. “Even on camera, I don’t really wear too much, because I don’t want to see foundation running down my face. Funny enough, I’ve never really been a huge highlighter person either, but there’s this Huda palette that I like to use when I’m on camera because it helps accentuate my cheekbones and cupid’s bow — because I really love my cupid’s bow.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Tayshia over the years!

