Three's Company Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

Raphael Sbarge is one of many actors that might make an eyebrow raise when his list of credits are taken into account since he does have a face that many might think that they’ve seen somewhere, but once a person realizes that he’s been seen in A LOT of different places they might recall that he’s a rather versatile individual. Losing track of him might be kind of easy until a person comes to understand that Raphael has been a guest star on a long list of TV shows, movies, and has a very strong stage presence as well. He’s also taken on several voice roles for video games no less, which makes him one of the more gifted individuals that have ever made their way into the business. And yet, he’s not that well-known, is he? It could be that he’s one of those that’s on set but still somehow just far enough back that people don’t always take note of him, or because he’s constantly starring among those that have a much larger presence and overshadow him, or it could be that he plays a lot of bit parts and only a handful of really prominent roles. In other words, there are a lot of times when Raphael becomes a part of the landscape where he still excels but is harder to notice. Thankfully that takes nothing away from his performance since this is where he appears to do his best, when he’s simply there but isn’t the big deal at that particular moment.