I know this comment is sarcasm but public education was one of the few things most of the Founders seemed to agree on. To quote John Adams: “The Whole People must take upon themselvs the Education of the Whole People and must be willing to bear the expences of it. There should not be a district of one Mile Square without a school in it, not founded by a Charitable individual but maintained at the expence of the People themselvs they must be taught to reverence themselvs instead of adoreing their serva.