Stopera, former CAP COM Federal Credit Union CEO, dies

Paula Stopera, former CEO of Capital Communications Federal Credit Union in Albany, New York, has died. She was 64. Stopera retired as chief executive in 2019 after 39 years with the credit union, CAP COM noted. The credit union's assets grew by $1.5 billion and it added about 400 employees during her tenure as CEO. Stopera was one of the first women in the Greater Albany area to become a CEO or lead a financial institution.