New Orleans, LA

Former LSU Football Star Comments on NIL, Excitement for 2021 Season

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 18 days ago

During his time at LSU, Donte Jackson was one of the most electifying athletes on the Tigers' campus. As both a football and track star, his nickname "Action Jackson" was known all over the city and instantly became one of college football's fastest players while at LSU.

With his game changing speed and personality, Jackson would've been a prime candidate for NIL endorsement opportunities during his time with the program. Over the weekend, Jackson was in New Orleans taking in the ABX Battle of the South camp where a number of local high school prospects gathered to showcase their talents.

As the passing of the groundbreaking change in college athletics over the last few weeks takes form, Jackson is happy that this era future classes of college athletes will get to capitalize on their college brand moving forward.

"I feel like I would've been able to benefit by not making it all about me but from the organization that I was playing with, the school I was playing with and a lot of guys could've benefitted from it," Jackson said. "I'm definitely happy and excited for the guys who do get to benefit off of this. I think it's a start in the right direction for college sports all over it."

Jackson, a former second round pick of the Carolina Panthers, is entering his fourth season in the NFC South and quickly becoming a veteran in what has turned into a young locker room. In his first three seasons in the NFL, Jackson has seen his role steadily increase, starting 13 games in 2020 with three interceptions and 34 tackles.

Most recently, Carolina drafted former LSU receiver Terrace Marshall in the second round to boost an offense that has brought in Joe Brady, Sam Darnold and a number of prominent former Tigers over the last couple of seasons.

"I'm attacking the offseason just like I always do, just trying to get in my work, stay out of the way, stay healthy and I feel like we're going to have a chance to turn a lot of heads," Jackson said. "Me and T-Marsh have had a lot of talks just about anything he wants. We've got Stephen Sullivan with us too, Frank Herron so we're having a whole LSU-NFC South connection."

Of course Jackson couldn't help but speak glowingly about his alma mater while at the event, saying how excited he is about the future of the program with the new coaching staff and young players who've had a year to develop in a more traditional offseason.

"I'm cool with a lot of the DB's over there, still talk to coach [Corey] Raymond a lot," Jackson said. "I'm excited to see what they're doing because the one thing they do have is talent. They're young and a great coaching staff so I'm excited to see where they're going."

Baton Rouge, LA
