David Geffen Flips Modernist Beverly Hills Estate to Robbie Robertson

Though the property was never on the market, records reveal David Geffen has sold one of his three multimillion-dollar 90210 homes to legendary rocker/composer Robbie Robertson (The Band, “The Departed,” “Casino”) and his longtime girlfriend, prominent restaurateur Janet Zuccarini. The $6 million sale price represents a nice little win for Geffen, considering he bought the place just two years ago for under $4.7 million. And while not certain, it seems likely no real estate agents were involved in the deal, as Robertson and Zuccarini are close friends of Geffen; the trio have even frequently traveled together on the billionaire media magnate’s “Rising Sun” superyacht.