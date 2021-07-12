Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

David Geffen Flips Modernist Beverly Hills Estate to Robbie Robertson

By James McClain
 17 days ago
Though the property was never on the market, records reveal David Geffen has sold one of his three multimillion-dollar 90210 homes to legendary rocker/composer Robbie Robertson (The Band, “The Departed,” “Casino”) and his longtime girlfriend, prominent restaurateur Janet Zuccarini. The $6 million sale price represents a nice little win for Geffen, considering he bought the place just two years ago for under $4.7 million. And while not certain, it seems likely no real estate agents were involved in the deal, as Robertson and Zuccarini are close friends of Geffen; the trio have even frequently traveled together on the billionaire media magnate’s “Rising Sun” superyacht.

