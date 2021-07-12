‘Gossip Girl’ reboot is fresh yet flawed entertainment

Make sure your phone is nearby, because you never know when the next Gossip Girl blast will hit....Instagram?. You heard us right. If you haven’t seen the HBO reboot of Gossip Girl, now you know: our favorite secret spiller has left the blog behind in 2007 in favor of a brand new Instagram account, complete with the little blue check so you know it really is GG in the flesh. Adam Chanler-Berat who plays Constance teacher Jordan Glassberg quips when looking through the old Gossip Girl website archives, “it’s a blog…haven’t seen one of these in years. Last post? Nine years ago.” The show takes place in post-pandemic 2021, so the fact that we’ve evolved beyond a simple blog feels fitting to this particular reboot.