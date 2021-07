In November 2018, Pennsylvania became the seventh state to officially allow sports betting following the US Supreme Court’s overturning of the federal ban against sports betting outside of Nevada in May 2018. At the time of approval, The Keystone State already had 12 casinos which all became eligible to apply for a sports betting license. Unlike other states, Pennsylvania was proactive in the legalization of sports betting as they were “betting” on the Supreme Court to overturn the federal ban. Governor Tom Wolf had signed a bill in October 2017 to allow sports betting pending the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn PASPA nearly eight months later.