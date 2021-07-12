I’m tired of Mexican food being seen as ‘cheap’

In the United States, Mexican food tends to generally be thought of as cheap street food. It’s seen with prejudice that often parallels the xenophobic and racist bias many Americans have toward the Mexican community. The belief that this cuisine is both dirty and easy can be seen as a direct reflection of the way that Mexicans are often perceived in America: dirty and lazy, without any class. The concept of Mexican that is elegant, beautiful, complex and rich with thousands of generational-old recipes is unfathomable within mainstream American culture. Big corporate chains, which profit off of Americanized Mexican food, further contribute to this falsified image of Mexican culture and food. They strip this cuisine of its authenticity and its deep cultural roots that can be traced as far back as the Aztec civilization. They reduce it to cheap tacos and burritos.