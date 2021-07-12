Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youtube

5 ways to use an empty notebook

By Vaidehi Bulusu
Daily Californian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a perfectionist, I often struggle to start things — from articles to school assignments — because of the fear of my work not being good enough. However, my perfectionist tendencies aren’t limited to just productivity-related scenarios; for instance, they also come into play when I try to use a new notebook. There are so many things I could do with the notebook that I end up getting overwhelmed and not making a choice at all for the fear of not making the “right” choice. One thing that often helps in these situations is having fewer choices. So, to help you out, we at the Clog have whittled down the different ways of using your notebook to five. Here’s our arbitrary power ranking of these options (we’re saving the best for the end)!

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Notebook#Design#Pinterest#Productivity#Google Docs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Youtube
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

8 Useful Jupyter Notebook Extensions That You Should Try Out

Take the best out of Jupyter Notebook with these extensions. Python libraries are very popular for making our lives easier, and a popular way to use Python is with Jupyter Notebook. Even though Python libraries are great, Jupyter Notebook offers some great extensions that I highly recommend you trying out. Today, let’s explore 8 of my favorite extensions that will make your life easier.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Google Now Has Haptic Feedback When Scrolling Photos

Google is a company that’s capable of really big things. Regardless, it still has time to focus on the little bits and pieces. A new update to Google Photos brings haptic feedback when you’re scrolling through your photo library. This was spotted by a Reddit user. You will feel a...
Food & Drinkswgnradio.com

Savvy ways you can use baking soda

Today, Marianne Murciano joined Bob Sirott to talk about some new ways to use an old product that most of us have in the kitchen already…. baking soda!. Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl) and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano)
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Authenticate Kafka Using Kerberos (SASL), Spark, and Jupyter Notebook

To briefly explain what we are trying to do here: We want to have permission to read and write Kafka topics. Our Kafka is protected by Kerberos. It means, before we start accessing Kafka, we need to obtain a ticket from Kerberos. To get the ticket we have to provide a keytab — authentication file for each user. All these steps have to be done automatically because when we use commands to access Kafka there won’t be an opportunity to show keytab manually. To get things done we need to specify the right parameters and configurations in the right place.
Softwarenetworksasia.net

Exactly How To Add Checkboxes To Word, Apple Web Pages, And Also Google Docs

Select the wanted personality in the listing. Press OK when done in the Symbol home window and afterwards once more in Content Control Residence. Initially, click inside the Inspect Box Material Control that you intend to customize, and then click Properties in the Controls area of the Programmer tab. In the Symbol home window, ensure the Font picked is Wingdings. Now head over to the Bow on the Word record and also make certain to Designer Tab as revealed.
TechnologyWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? Best laptops for teens

Not every student needs their own laptop. But by the time they're in middle school, a computer for homework is more important. But there are lots of choices. Don't pay too much. Middle and high school-age students may ask for a MacBook Pro, but do they really need it? Probably not.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

miCal - the missing calendar with reminders

Don't continue to use a calendar app that really doesn't live up to your needs, is confusing, and doesn't offer a wide selection of tools. The miCal app is calling itself the missing calendar, that calendar you've been on the search for but haven't managed to find until now. You...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Google Photos is all click-click-click now and it's enormously satisfying

It's no secret that haptics are becoming an increasingly important factor in smartphones. Android haptics have always been a bit of a mixed bag, requiring a mix of premium hardware and excellent software. As these components continue to improve each year, Google has been slowly tweaking its software to include physical feedback. Photos is the latest recipient, adding a nice touch whenever you're browsing through your picture history.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Collaborate with Comments in Google Sheets

When you collaborate online using a tool like Google Sheets, there is one essential feature, comments. Leaving notes for each other can help you work on ideas, discrepancies, and more, with everything you need right within the spreadsheet. Google Sheets offers a flexible comment feature that gives you the tools...
TechnologyPhoto & Video Tuts+

What is UX Design?

UX Design has become one of the top professions of the decade, with UX Designers having some of the most sought after skills in the job market according to LinkedIn. This is because design continues to show its impact on the success or failure of products and services. As a result, the demand for confident, passionate User Experience Designers has skyrocketed in recent years.
Computerstweaklibrary.com

Tips For Choosing The Best Screen Recording Software – Windows

Choosing the right screen recorder software can be overwhelming, but with these tips, you can make the right choice. As work from home is becoming the new normal, the need for screen recording software grows. More than ever gamers, live streams, and others are using screen recording software. But which one to pick from the multitude of options available in the market is a daunting task.
ComputersAndroid Central

How to record the screen on a Chromebook

In previous years, Chrome OS lacked a built-in screen recorder, which forced users like us to go download third-party extensions or Android apps to use it. But it was clunky, a lot of steps, and it didn't always work well, especially when done through Android apps. Thankfully, 2021 and Chrome OS 89 brought us a revamped screen capture menu, which took partial screenshots easier and also added in a native screen recorder. (Hallelujah!)
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Block Spam on Google Drive

You may not think of Google Drive as a place for spam, but it is a real problem. Spammers can share malicious or spam-filled documents with you and they end up in your list of files. Thankfully, it’s possible to block people. Everything that gets shared to your Google Drive...
Computersmakeuseof.com

6 Hidden Chrome Features That Will Make You More Productive

Though Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers worldwide, not all users are aware of some great features that make it even better. If you're not following every single update Google Chrome undergoes, it is easy to miss out on some wonderful features that can boost your productivity.
Internethowtogeek.com

What Is Google Chat, and Does It Replace Hangouts?

Google has a very complicated history with messaging apps. Just when you think Google has found a solution, it gets abandoned or rebranded. Google Chat is a key part of this history, but what is it even nowadays? Here’s everything you need to know about Google Chat. Here’s a rough...
Books & Literaturedesignshack.net

10+ Best Web & Graphic Design Books for Beginners

Most designers are visual learners. You learn more from looking at another design than reading about it. But that doesn’t mean you can’t learn design from books. In fact, books are the best source for learning techniques and gaining knowledge from experts. According to a report, reading physical books helps you to think outside the box, develop problem-solving skills, and enhance creativity, among many other benefits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy