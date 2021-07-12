5 ways to use an empty notebook

As a perfectionist, I often struggle to start things — from articles to school assignments — because of the fear of my work not being good enough. However, my perfectionist tendencies aren’t limited to just productivity-related scenarios; for instance, they also come into play when I try to use a new notebook. There are so many things I could do with the notebook that I end up getting overwhelmed and not making a choice at all for the fear of not making the “right” choice. One thing that often helps in these situations is having fewer choices. So, to help you out, we at the Clog have whittled down the different ways of using your notebook to five. Here’s our arbitrary power ranking of these options (we’re saving the best for the end)!