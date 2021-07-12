Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Shopping center next to Lafayette Walmart sold for $4.43 million

By ADAM DAIGLE
theadvocate.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA real estate company that specializes in properties adjacent to Walmart Supercenters bought a the shopping center next to the Pinhook Road store. MRP Capital Group of St. Louis purchased the three-acre, 37,000-square-foot Pinhook Plaza from Michigan-based Schostak Brothers & Co. for $4.43 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. Pinhook Plaza consists of two buildings on northern corner of the Walmart parking lot.

