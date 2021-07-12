Analysis: What the Duncan Keith Trade Means for the Blackhawks Moving Forward

Fleury was traded to the Blackhawks from the Golden Knights in exchange for forward Mikael Hakkarainen on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. It's not often that the reigning Vezina Trophy winner gets traded for scraps during the following offseason, but the Golden Knights are in desperate need of cap space, and getting Fleury's $7 million salary off the books will allow Vegas to make several more moves to round out its already championship-caliber roster. Fleury was unbelievable in 2020-21, going 26-10-0 while posting a highly impressive 1.98 GAA and .928 save percentage through 36 contests. As long as he decides not to retire, the veteran netminder's numbers will almost certainly dip behind Chicago's less-than-stellar defense next season, but he'll remain a desirable fantasy asset as the Blackhawks' No. 1 option in 2021-22. Youngster Kevin Lankinen should still get plenty of work as Chicago's No. 2 next year, but the bulk of the starts will undoubtedly go to Fleury, assuming he's in the fold.