Analysis: What the Duncan Keith Trade Means for the Blackhawks Moving Forward

By James Neveau
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, and although the team emphasized prior to the last campaign that they were planning on rebuilding, they took a massive step in that direction on Monday, reportedly trading defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third round draft pick.

