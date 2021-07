It’s time for another season of Warzone, and we’ve got a massive update for Season Four Reloaded. We’ve got tons of new events, some new maps, a new game mode, a whole bunch of bug fixes, and loads of gameplay changes that switch up the game. These seasonal updates tend to be pretty hit or miss, as some changes land well with some players, but others not so much. Luckily, if you’re not a fan of the way things are going, you only have to wait it out for a couple of months before something gets changed. That’s the nature of live games, I suppose – you win some, you lose some. So, what changes did Raven Software make for Season Four Reloaded in Call of Duty Warzone?