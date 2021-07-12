Cancel
Utah State

Wild Video Shows Thousand Of Fish Being Dropped Into Utah Lake From Plane

 18 days ago
Crazy video from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows thousands of fish being dropped into Utah lakes from an airplane. In the video, the undercarriage of a plane can be seen flying over a remote lake. The bottom door opens and the fish soar out into the lake below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Lake#Fish And Wildlife#Fish Stocking
