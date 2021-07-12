TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 Review – Top-Dollar Features In A Brilliant, Inexpensive Package

Children (and some adults) are not the most reliable of tech users as they’re the ones most likely to drop, break or spill water and other fluids on their devices. However, in these trying times of the COVID19 Pandemic, it’s surprising and heart-warming to see that ASUS have not only come out with an affordable device for these children but also made one that is not only Military standard certified for drops, but is also spill proof, transforms into a tablet, comes with a built-in stylus, has 2 cameras and more for under RM1700.