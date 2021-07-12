Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow: What The Fans Are Saying About The Latest Marvel Movie

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It took a long time for Black Widow to arrive, whether your countdown began from the moment Scarlett Johansson debuted as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, or you’re simply remembering how the movie was originally supposed to come out in May 2020. Either way, Black Widow finally premiered last Friday both in theaters and on Disney+’s Premier Access tier. We haven’t had an MCU movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home, but at long last, this dry spell is finally over thanks to this story depicting what Natasha was up to between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Disney#Mcu#Red Guardian#Little Women#Reidscarter#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesEW.com

Black Widow actor confirms X-Men Easter egg you probably missed

Warning: Minor spoilers from Black Widow are discussed in this article. A mutant has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most people didn't even realize. It turns out Black Widow featured an X-Men Easter egg that further shows how Disney's Marvel Studios is incorporating elements from those Fox-Marvel properties it acquired when the Mouse House purchased 21st Century Fox properties in 2019.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

4 upcoming Marvel movie releases to watch in 2021

Before Black Widow was released on July 9, 2021, it seemed like forever between Marvel movie releases. In fact, it had been almost exactly two years since Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters on July 2, 2019 – less than three months after the release of Avengers: Endgame. There were...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: they denounce gordofobia in their characters after Black Widow

The premiere of Black Widow he served a week in theaters and Disney+, but still leaves a lot of fabric to cut. Behind the praise and great criticism that the film starring Scarlett Johansson received, hides a controversy that was uncovered in the last hours: they denounce that the film includes gordofobia against the character of Red Guardian and that the trend is repeated in other Marvel productions. What is it about?
MoviesMovieWeb

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is Required Viewing, But the Runtime Is Short

James Gunn's highly-anticipated finale of his Marvel franchise Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters in May of 2023. We don't, however, have to wait to see our heroes battles space monsters, as Marvel Studios is ringing in the holiday cheer with their The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is heading straight to Disney+ in December 2022. It's said to be required viewing to understand what's going on in Vol.3. Skeptical? Well, according to Gunn, your viewing will make all the diffference.
Moviesthecapistranodispatch.com

At the Movies: ‘Black Widow’ Showcases Johansson’s Final Marvel Role

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Matt Damon Says Tom Hiddleston, Notorious Loki Know-It-All, Actually Helped With His Thor: Ragnarok Scene

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s fair to say Matt Damon is a Hollywood legend at this point in his career, as he’s given a number of memorable performances. Unrecognized genius Will Hunting and amnesiac CIA assassin Jason Bourne are definitely great roles, yet some could argue that Damon’s brief turn in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok is just as significant. The Oscar winner briefly appeared as an actor portraying Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in a play, much to the delight of the disguised God of Mischief. Even with limited screen time, Damon nailed the part, and it would appear that Hiddleston, a massive Loki know-it-all, actually helped him out with the scene.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Studios Confirms Release Date of MCU Series with First Official Image

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. If it wasn't obvious enough, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is setting up the future heroes of the franchise and while Marvel Studios continue to play coy about a potential Young Avengers project, all signs point to yes. One of the shows that will introduce a key member of the elite team is the standalone Hawkeye series led by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Very little is known about the series but rumor has it that the project will be faithful to Kate Bishop's origin arc.
MoviesInside the Magic

Spider-Man Leak Seemingly Confirms Big Scarlet Witch News

In recent weeks, talk about Marvel Studios’ next Disney+ streaming series, What If…?, has begun to heat up. The series, which will explore various scenarios that never actually happened within the MCU — think Peggy Carter as Captain America and Howard the Duck meeting Black Panther — was originally thought to occur outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, but now, it seems that the show could actually have more of an impact on the future of Phase 4 than we initially thought.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Ant-Man’ Favorite May Not Return For Marvel’s Next Installment

Even though it doesn’t release until 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already hugely anticipated. The sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) sees the return of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne to the Marvel Universe. The titular duo will be...
MoviesEW.com

Marvel boss confirms fans will find out if Black Widow's Yelena Belova was dusted by Thanos

Warning: Black Widow spoilers below. One of the biggest burning questions coming out of Marvel's Black Widow isn't what happened in Budapest or what Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) red in her ledger is. It's whether or not Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova — Natasha's sister in her fake spy family as well as in the Red Room — was snapped away by Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Widow Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Marvel Stars Before (And What They're Doing Next)

After being delayed from its original 2020 release, Black Widow joined the 2021 movies, and tells the story of where Natasha Romanoff was between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. While it’s always fun to watch the Marvel movies in order, today we’re going to be talking specifically about the actors in Black Widow, the latest Marvel film.
Moviesyourchoiceway.com

Black Widow Movie Review

Cate Shortland's "Black Widow" is being sold as a prequel about Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow, one of the Avengers who has never received the standalone treatment in the franchise. "Prequel" may suggest it's an origin story, but "Black Widow" only spends a few opening moments with Romanoff as a young girl living with her family before forward 21 years, situating the movie between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." It's a shame that "Widow" will end up being regarded as an afterthought by Marvel aficionados, because Romanoff's chance to be front-and-center is quite fun and often thrilling.
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

[EXCLUSIVE] Watch ‘Black Widow’ Free: Where to Streaming Marvel’s Movie HD

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Black Widow online. It’s finally here. Here is Black Widow, and it’s spectacular. The first Marvel tentpole movie since COVID began, Scarlett Johansson rocks the house as Natasha Romanoff, the titular superhero, and is simultaneously the first female lead in a Marvel film. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and another cast of formidable actresses assist in said asskicking.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Black Widow writer says major Marvel villain Easter egg may have been cut from early draft

The writer of Black Widow has revealed that the script almost contained a reference to one of Marvel’s best-loved villains.Black Widow focused on Scarlett Johansson’s Avengers character Natasha Romanoff, and included several nods to past and future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.However, one reference that didn’t make the cut was to the Fantastic Four’s masked nemesis, Doctor Doom.Fans have speculated when Doom would be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019, when Marvel Studios acquired the cinematic rights to the Fantastic Four franchise after merging with Fox.Speaking to IGN, Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson revealed: “I might’ve had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy