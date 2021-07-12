Black Widow: What The Fans Are Saying About The Latest Marvel Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s fair to say Matt Damon is a Hollywood legend at this point in his career, as he’s given a number of memorable performances. Unrecognized genius Will Hunting and amnesiac CIA assassin Jason Bourne are definitely great roles, yet some could argue that Damon’s brief turn in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok is just as significant. The Oscar winner briefly appeared as an actor portraying Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in a play, much to the delight of the disguised God of Mischief. Even with limited screen time, Damon nailed the part, and it would appear that Hiddleston, a massive Loki know-it-all, actually helped him out with the scene.