Colorado Buffaloes’ talented underclassmen driving competition

Is so bad then why cannot we win more games? That is the question. Losses to Old Dominion 49-35, BC 35-21, Pitt 52-22, Cinn 35-31, BC 35-28, Duke 45-10, Wake Forest 23-16, Liberty 38-35, Pitt 47-14. I'm sorry but those losses cannot be blamed on spending on facilities, nor recruiting. Name me one of those teams that should of beat VT on spending on weight room, or other facilities. All that being said I am not implying that increased spending would not help us get to the next level. The only game that I can think of that we won against all odds was against Notre Dame and that was with Beamer players. The coaching staff has not proven itself. Of course Florida State has probably great facilities and they have not been good since their coach left for Texas A and M. To be a consistent team you cannot have consistent blunders during crucial times of the game and game planning needs to more pliable.