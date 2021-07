One of the bittersweet things about being a college football fan is the inevitability of saying goodbye to some of your favorite players at the end of every season. It is, of course, entirely a good thing that players like Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and Liam Eichenberg are moving on to bigger and better things, but there is still a sadness in knowing that we will never again get to see them suit up in an Irish uniform.