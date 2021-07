It's been a while that I posted something on the trade front, so I thought it would be fun to write a new one in the brothers-from-another-mother series (last year was Happ and Marte), with the deadline coming up. Doubted a long time if I would post this one, as the chance of actually happening were very slim, until the news broke of Scherzer considering waiving his no trade rights. Still it is a long shot that the Yanks would acquire him, but more on that later.