An Emily Blunt Thriller Is Topping The Charts On Streaming

Disney has become the home of the movie franchise unlike any other studio, perhaps in history. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars have become the jewels in that crown, but between animated movies, and live-action adaptations of animated movies, there is little that Disney has done where it has not found resounding success on the big screen. Except perhaps one place. Disney has tried more than once to turn its popular theme park attractions into successful live-action blockbusters, and while it did find success with Pirates of the Caribbean, those films have been the exception that proved the rule. That in mind, while Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise doesn't quite surpass that series at its best, it's the first welcome addition to the canon of theme park-inspired features since then.