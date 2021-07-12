Cancel
Exclusive: Idris Elba’s Luther Movie Is Now A Netflix Movie

By Faith McKay
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Idris Elba impressed UK audiences with five seasons on the BBC series Luther. The team behind that series eventually decided to expand their audience with a feature film starring the actor, who is now popular with audiences worldwide. While that movie has been sitting around for a little while, Elba confirmed that the movie will begin filming in 2021, likely in September. After all this time, it seems that the team has decided on a new path for the best way to reach global audiences. Thanks to one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we have exclusively learned that the Idris Elba Luther movie is now moving over to Netflix.

