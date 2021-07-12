Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Texas Democrats flee the STATE on a private jet with a case of beer to stop Republicans passing voting rights bills - while Psaki claims GOP election reform is the 'biggest challenge to democracy since the Civil War'

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter, Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Texas Democrats fled their state on private jets Monday in order to stop Republicans in the state from passing their voting rights bills through the state legislature.

'Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans' freedom to vote,' the Texas state House Democratic caucus said in a statement.

At least 58 Democratic lawmakers left Austin to fly to Washington D.C. on two private jets chartered for the occasion and will use the time in the nation's Capitol to rally support for federal voting legislation.

The Democrats' departure paralyzed the Texas state house as the legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers be present to conduct business. It's also akin to a move Democrats used in 2003 when they fled to neighboring Oklahoma to block Republicans' plan to redraw the state's congressional districts.

The Democrats risk arrest and expect state Republicans to send law enforcement officials, possibly including the Texas rangers, after them.

To permanently block the two voting bills that Texas Republicans are pushing, the Democrats would have to stay away through the end of the special legislative session, which can last as many as 30 days.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus chartered the two flights out of Austin for $100,000, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

'We are now taking flight to our nation's Capitol. We are living on borrowed time in Texas. We need Congress to act now to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect Texans - and all Americans - from the Trump Republicans' nationwide war on democracy,' they added.

Julie Johnson, a Democrat in the Texas House of Representatives, posted a selfie on a coach bus that drove a group of lawmakers to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Featured in the image was a case of Miller Lite beer.

'When it comes to protecting our right to vote, all cards are on the table,' Johnson tweeted. 'We broke #quorum again today because the Gov & #txlege Repubs chose to bully Texans out of our constitutional rights instead of finding solutions to problems that really exist.'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday it was 'certainly' possible that some administration officials would meet with the runaway Democrats.

She called the new voting laws 'the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvekm_0aucpWWg00
Texas State Rep. Julie Johnson posted a selfie or her and other Democratic lawmakers in a coach bus as they fled the state on private jets for Washington D.C. to prevent Texas Republicans from passing voting integrity legislation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jaynY_0aucpWWg00
Featured in the image posted to Twitter is a case of Miller Lite  beer occupying a seat on the bus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGsu8_0aucpWWg00
Texas Democrat James Talarico poses for a photo with colleague Senfronia Thompson before getting on one of the private jets at Austin heading to DC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Rer2_0aucpWWg00
The coach with the Texas Democrats pulls into the parking lot of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to catch one of the private jets to Washington D.C.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvMkw_0aucpWWg00
One of the Democrats from the state legislature raises her hands in the air as she follows her colleagues onto the private jet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDlkq_0aucpWWg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWLCo_0aucpWWg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39M0oh_0aucpWWg00

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, demanded the Democrats show up to work and 'put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do.'

'Texas Democrats' decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve,' he said in a Monday statement on them fleeing the state. 'As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state.'

The state's Democrats already staged one successful walkout to defeat the election legislation prioritized by Abbott. They quietly left the state house floor in the final minutes of the regular legislative session that ended in May, breaking quorum and forcing Republicans to adjourn without passing the measure.

Abbott called the state legislature back for a special session to deal with the two measures he wants passed.

Senate Republicans in Washington blocked Democrats nation-wide voting rights bill earlier this summer.

As of June 21, 17 states enacted 28 new laws that restrict access to the vote this year alone, according to the Brenner Center for Justice.

TEXAS' VOTING RIGHTS BILLS: WHAT'S IN THEM AND WHY THE DEMOCRATS THINK THEY 'RESTRICT' ELECTIONS

  • The bills - House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1 - were filed last week during a special legislative session called by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
  • The proposed legislation creates harsher criminal penalties for people who help voters at the polls or those planning to vote by mail.
  • The bills, if passed, would be a ban on 24-hour voting. Instead, there would be a new voting window from 6am to 10pm on election day.
  • Rules would require residents to fill out paperwork if you are taking someone who is not a relative to vote in person.
  • Regulations would require someone to exit their car during curbside voting.
  • Bills would mean voters would have to provide their drivers license or the last four digits of their social security number to cast a ballot.
  • New rules would stop local election officials from sending out mail-in ballots to those who haven't requested them.
  • Drive-in voting would be banned.
  • Expands what partisan poll watchers can observe during counts.
  • Prohibits poll watchers from being removed for violating election laws.
  • Both bills would increase early voting from eight to nine hours.
  • Also lowers the population threshold required for counties to provide at least 12 hours of early voting each weekday of the second week of early voting.
  • Protects the legitimacy of elections and avoids fraud, according to Republicans.

Democrats argue that:

  • The measures included in the bills would mainly stop minority communities and shift workers from voting because of the restricted hours.
  • The regulations in the bills would make it harder to control disruptive partisan poll watchers.
  • Would make it easier for losing candidates to try and overturn election results and harass winning candidates with court battles and recounts.
  • Democrats also claim the provisions do nothing to make elections more secure in Texas.
  • Insists the proposed legislation would help further the claims of election fraud Donald Trump has made in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
  • Argue that restricted voting hours on a Sunday would have impacted the ability of black churchgoers, also known as 'souls of the polls', to cast their ballots.
  • They instead want the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to be passed by Congress to address elections on a federal level.
  • But Republicans insist that this is a power grab and would represent a 'federal takeover' of elections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAeyv_0aucpWWg00
The group of Democratic lawmakers posed for a photo before fleeing so they could break the quorum and stop the Republicans from passing voters laws they claim are restrictive 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjxyr_0aucpWWg00
The coach with the Texas Democrats on board is pictured arriving at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday at a private jet terminal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNwkm_0aucpWWg00
Texas state representatives gather in the House chamber on July 8 after Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session to prioritize his agenda items, including overhauling the states voting laws and border security

The Republican-led states passed the measures after Biden's victory in the 2020 election after former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he won and was the victim of voter fraud.

President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday to talk about voting rights. Psaki hinted he may attack Trump.

'He will redouble his commitment to using every tool at his disposal to continue to fight to protect the fundamental right of Americans to vote against the onslaught of voter suppression laws based on a dangerous and discredited conspiracy theory that culminated in assault on our Capitol,' she said.

She then referred to the 'big lie' - a term Democrats have used to refer to the false election claims made by Trump and some other Republicans. The use is a strike at Trump, who calls Biden's election victory 'The Big Lie.'

'He'll call out the greatest irony of 'the big lie' - that no election in our history has met such a high standard with over 80 judges, including those appointed by his predecessor, throwing out all challenges,' Psaki said. 'He'll also decry efforts to strip the right to vote as authoritarian and anti American and stand up against the notion that politicians should be allowed to choose their voters.'

With Biden pushing the issue in Philadelphia, the birthplace of democracy, and Texas Democrats marching around Washington, the pressure will be on Republicans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MXeH_0aucpWWg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2468oV_0aucpWWg00

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, at a voting rights event in Detroit on Monday, praised the Texas Democrats for the work their 'extraordinary courage and commitment' for American voter rights.

'I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans, and all Texans to express their voice through their vote, unencumbered,' she said.

'I do believe that fighting for the right to vote is as American as apple pie,' she noted.

The Texas Democrats are scheduled to arrive in Washington D.C. on early Monday evening.

The two Texas bills would add new identification requirements for mail voting, ban some early voting options and create new criminal penalties for breaking election code while empowering partisan poll watchers.

The measures would ban several election programs implemented last year to help people vote during the coronavirus pandemic, including drive-through voting and 24-hour and late-night voting.

Voting rights advocates noted that voters of color used these programs disproportionately.

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

216K+
Followers
83K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Texas State#Gop#Texans#House Democratic#Capitol#Americans#Miller#The Gov Txlege Repubs#White House#The Texas Legislature#Senate#Democrats#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSMSNBC

How (and why) Trump hopes to 'sabotage' the infrastructure deal

The good news is, Donald Trump, preoccupied for nine months with ridiculous lies about his election defeat, is starting to focus at least some of his attention on something new. The bad news is, the former president's new interest is far from constructive. Politico reports that Trump is now trying...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., to meet with Stacey Abrams and the Clintons

Texas House Democrats will meet virtually Thursday morning with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in their latest series of bids with the nation’s most powerful Democratic leaders. More than two weeks into their stay in Washington, Texas Democrats have...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

US Attorney General Merrick Garland Threatens To Sue Texas Gov. Abbott Over Order Targeting Migrants

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Attorney General Merrick Garland threatened legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order targeting migrants in a Thursday letter, calling it “both dangerous and unlawful” and urging the governor to immediately rescind it. On Wednesday, Abbott issued an executive order restricting ground transportation of migrants “who pose...
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Texas Lawmakers Sound The Alarm: Senate Dems Lack Urgency On Voting Rights

WASHINGTON ― Texas Democrats who left the state to prevent Republicans from passing new voting restrictions continued a public campaign in Washington, D.C., this week to convince federal lawmakers to pass sweeping voting rights legislation. And they have a stark warning: National Democrats are fiddling while voters’ rights are in crisis.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

In a provocative Substack post, Matthew Yglesias suggests that vice president Kamala Harris poses a serious problem for the Democratic Party. On the one hand, she's quite likely to be her party's next presidential nominee, in either 2024 or 2028 (depending on whether 78-year-old Joe Biden runs for re-election and/or lives long enough to complete one or both terms). On the other hand, her popularity lags behind Biden's, and the general sense in Washington is that she's politically inept.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

DOJ may sue states like Texas for returning to pre-COVID voting laws

The Justice Department sent a stern warning on Wednesday that it may sue states that return to pre-pandemic voting laws, adding fuel to the fiery national debate over election integrity measures. The new Biden administration legal guidance stated that, “The department’s enforcement policy does not consider a jurisdiction’s re-adoption of...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Trump slams McConnell for 'weak' leadership and blames 'RINOs' for 'ruining America'

Former President Donald Trump decried Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his "weak leadership" of the Republican Party. "Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans continue to lose. He lost Arizona, he lost Georgia, he ignored Election Fraud and he doesn’t fight," Trump said Thursday. "Now he’s giving Democrats everything they want and getting nothing in return."
Washington, DCEsquire

The Bipartisan Backslapping of the Senate Rang Hollow Amid the Witless Bullying of House Republicans

WASHINGTON—Wednesday ended with one of the most distressingly cloying press conferences through which I ever sat. (The back-patting was so constant and vigorous that none of the assembled U.S. Senators was in any danger of choking on anything.) The event was to celebrate not just the Senate’s bold decision to talk about an infrastructure plan, but also, as everybody in the front of the room rushed to proclaim, the “fact that Washington can work, in a bipartisan fashion, to get things done.” And then Kyrsten Sinema, the implausibly important Democratic senator from Arizona, was allowed to take her bow.
Congress & Courtswtaq.com

As bipartisanship reigns in U.S. Senate, Republicans rage in House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A day after the U.S. Senate passed a major bipartisan milestone on infrastructure, Republicans in the House of Representatives lapsed into bitter partisanship and infighting, attacking both Democrats and Republican opponents of former President Donald Trump. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans poured scorn on...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Trump's rough day hints at limits of his power over GOP

WASHINGTON — For someone his political party still can’t quit, Donald Trump sure had a rough day on Tuesday. The House’s Jan. 6 committee heard testimony from the Capitol police who fought with rioters on that day, with excommunicated Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., taking starring roles on the committee.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Republicans are accusing Democrats of dodging a key Jan. 6 question. Congress already held hearings to answer it

House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), have frequently suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her fellow Democrats are dodging the question of why the Capitol Police force was unprepared for the Jan. 6 riot as they try to get to the bottom of the events of that day.

Comments / 1

Community Policy