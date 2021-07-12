Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin reveals Jeff Bezos flight details

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Origin on Monday revealed details of the company's first flight into space with astronauts onboard just one day after Richard Branson successfully completed a test flight into space with Virgin Galactic. According to Blue Origin, the live broadcast of New Shepard's 16th flight into space will kick off on...

