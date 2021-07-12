Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Yellen cajoles European global minimum tax holdouts after G-20 meeting in Venice

By Megan Henney
FOXBusiness
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday called on European holdout countries that have not signed onto the global minimum tax deal to support the breakthrough agreement, though she has said it's not necessary for all nations to adopt it. "We hope all EU member states will join the consensus and...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paschal Donohoe
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Tax Havens#Use Tax#Venice#Treasury#Eu#The European Union#G 20 Finance#Central Bank#Oecd#Reuters#Irish#Bloomberg News#American#The Treasury Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Hungary
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
Personal FinanceUS News and World Report

Greece Wins ECB Green Light on Deferred Tax Credits to Lenders

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has essentially approved a Greek proposal over new rules on deferred tax credits which would make it easier for banks to shed the huge stock of non-performing loans built up in the financial crisis, a Greek official said. The official, who spoke on...
Orlando, FLdallassun.com

Merging Traffic Portfolio Company, Mercury Cash, Announces Its Registration as an Authorized Agent by Lithuania's Central Bank, Enabling Banking Services in the European Union

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Merging Traffic, Inc. ('Merging Traffic'), a portfolio management company delivering 'The Next Generation of Private Equity,' is pleased to announce its portfolio company Mercury Cash has been approved as an authorized agent by Lithuania's Central Bank that allows the Company to create accounts in EUR and GBP in the European Union. Mercury Cash will offer IBAN accounts in euros and pounds sterling for individuals and companies in 27 EU countries in the coming days.
Economytribuneledgernews.com

ECB vice president tells German paper: 'Europe's banks are robust'

Frankfurt — Europe's banks are in good shape, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos has said in an interview with the German business daily Handelsblatt published on Friday. "Europe's banks are robust. They are resilient," the former Spanish economy minister said ahead of the publication by the ECB...
EconomyCoinDesk

Ireland’s Central Bank Governor Says Digital Euro Is ‘Very Likely’

Introducing a digital euro would represent a "fundamental shift" in the eurozone's financial architecture, Governor Gabriel Makhlouf noted. The head of Ireland’s central bank, who has likened the purchase of cryptocurrencies to collecting stamps, foresees a digital euro. Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said that although the eurozone...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Estonia Central Bank lauds digital Euro after tests

Estonia Central Bank lauds digital Euro after tests. ECB criticizes Estonia Central Bank digital currency move. As central banks rush to unveil a government-controlled digital currency intensifying, Estonia central bank has commended the digital Euro after experimenting with some other euro-based central banks. The Estonia Central Bank, in a statement,...
Environmentjwnenergy.com

G-20 ministers stumble over coal, global warming targets

Environment ministers from the Group of 20 nations were unable to reach full agreement on key climate goals, just 100 days before a critical international conference kicks off. After marathon negotiations that ran through the night, the ministers couldn’t find common ground on phasing out coal or how much to...
Environmentcommunitynewscorp.com

Ministerial meeting in Naples: G-20 states disagree on climate protection

G-20 environment and energy ministers failed to agree on more ambitious climate change targets at their two-day meeting in Naples. Italian Environment Minister Roberto Cingolani, host of the meeting, acknowledged Friday evening after the meeting of the twenty major industrialized and emerging countries that there had been no consensus on the two crucial points of the 60 paragraph global final statement. Italy is chairing the G-20 group this year and has been organizing meetings of line ministers in various cities across the country for months ahead of the G-20 summit on October 30 and 31 in Rome.
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

NAI Global Makes European Push

Brokerage firm NAI Global is on the expansion trail in Europe, with new tie-ups in the UK and Paris. Tenant rep specialist COREP Group is to become NAI UK. The company is focused on the acquisition and disposition of real estate for occupiers in the office and industrial sectors. NAI...
Income TaxRoll Call Online

Yellen’s global minimum tax push likely to crash and burn

High ambitions can lead to great success. But, as demonstrated by the mythical Icarus who flew too close to the sun, high ambitions can also cause an otherwise promising effort to crash and burn. That’s the fate tax officials in the United States and more than 100 other countries are...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

European Stocks Steady After Delta Fuels Global Rout

European stocks were steady but oil prices dipped further Tuesday after a global rout fuelled largely by fear that the fast-spreading Delta Covid virus variant could choke off the world's economic recovery. Leading stock indices in London, Frankfurt and Paris were all essentially unchanged in afternoon deals. All three bourses...
StocksNBC Philadelphia

European Markets Set for Strong Rebound After Global Retreat on Covid Fears

European stocks are expected to open robustly higher on Tuesday, a day after global markets retreated on fears of a Covid-19 resurgence. London's FTSE is seen opening 35 points higher at 6,874, Germany's DAX 110 points higher at 15,216, France's CAC 40 up 42 points at 6,328 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 92 points at 24,031, according to IG.
U.S. Politicsdailyhodl.com

Treasury Secretary Yellen To Meet With Top Regulators To Discuss Risks and Benefits of Stablecoins

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be meeting with the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) to discuss regulations on stablecoins. According to an announcement from the US Treasury Department, Yellen and the PWG will be joined by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to discuss “interagency work on stablecoins” on July 19th.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Trouble Brewing for Global Minimum Corporate Tax Rate

Washington DC, Ireland says no to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s dream of a global minimum corporate tax . Yellen wants a 15% international minimum tax in every country and of course the socialist, high-tax Europeans love the idea of a global tax cartel to eliminate tax competition. But the country...
Personal FinanceNBC New York

G-20's Global Crackdown Could Create a New Kind of Tax Haven

The pact, championed by the OCED, is expected to put in place a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%. The aim is for world leaders to finalize the deal at an October summit in Rome. Alex Cobham, chief executive of the Tax Justice Network, has described discussion and agreement...
Currenciesfinextra.com

Stablecoins are not that stable: what regulatory approach?

Stablecoins are one of the newest hot spots on the crypto market. They have the potential to enhance the efficiency of the provision of financial services including payments, and to promote financial inclusion. They might offer a new way to transact and retain value, starting to redefine modern finance. We all have seen their incredible growth in 2020 and 2021 under the DeFi market influence as I described in my former blog. Stablecoins however bear a number of risks that could harm. They are not that stable as is suggested. And think of the systemic risks when stable coins are being used all over the world. Disruptions in the value of a stablecoin could not only have damaging impact on the broader crypto market, but also on the real financial world, unless regulators step in. Main question is: what kind of regulatory oversight would work best without harming innovation?
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

G-20 set for weak climate pledges in one more setback

Group of 20 ministers are likely to end talks this week without an ambitious deal on climate change, another setback in the fight against rising temperatures ahead of key negotiations this year. Energy and environment ministers at a G-20 meeting in Naples, Italy, are stuck on a number of issues,...

Comments / 2

Community Policy