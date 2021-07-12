Feedback loops are a prerequisite for Continuous Improvement
Rapid feedback loops are what make good development teams. A feedback loop is ultimately a mechanism within a system to help achieve two main outcomes: more frequent iterations among team members and faster response times to requests. The goal of achieving these desired outcomes is to enable a learning culture and continuously remove bottlenecks. Author and researcher Gene Kim often says it best: “Improving daily work is even more important than doing daily work.”sdtimes.com
Comments / 1