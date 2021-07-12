Feedback loops are a prerequisite for Continuous Improvement

One fundamental idea remains true throughout your lean journey: Follow-through is a must. This idea has no bells and whistles and doesn’t require any challenging equations or 10-step processes. This is just basic block-and-tackle common sense. Yet how often do you find yourself or your organization having started something that seemed like a great idea at the time, only to have it taper off as people move on to something else and leave the original great idea to languish and die?