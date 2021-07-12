Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks — are schools next?

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, KANTELE FRANKO and LINDSEY TANNER
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAFWL_0aucpJIT00

The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in places such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, in what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year.

In some cases the outbreaks have spread from the camp to the broader community.

The clusters have come as the number of newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. has reversed course, surging more than 60% over the past two weeks from an average of about 12,000 a day to around 19,500, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The rise in many places has been blamed on too many unvaccinated people and the highly contagious delta variant.

Gwen Ford, a 43-year-old science teacher from Adrian, Missouri, was cautiously optimistic when she eyed the dropping case numbers in the spring and signed up her 12-year-old daughter for the West Central Christian Service Camp.

But one day after the girl got home from a week of playing in the pool, worshipping with friends and bunking in a dormitory, Ford got an email about an outbreak and then learned that her daughter's camp buddy was infected.

“It was very nerve-wracking. It kind of seems like we finally felt comfortable and it happened," Ford said, adding that her daughter ultimately tested negative.

Ford said she definitely plans to get her daughter vaccinated but hadn't done so because there wasn't much time between the start of camp and the government's authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in May.

A note posted on the camp’s Facebook page showed that the camp nurse and several other staff members and volunteers were among those infected. Staff members at the camp did not return a call for comment.

JoAnn Martin, administrator of the public health agency in surrounding Pettis County, lamented the difficulty in getting people to take the virus seriously and get vaccinated.

“It has been a challenge since the first case," she said. “You have people who still say it is not real. You have people who say it is a cold. You have people who say what is the big deal. You have people who say it is all a government plot."

Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious disease specialist, said he isn't surprised by the outbreaks as camps reopen this year after being closed last summer. He said he had his doubts that some camps “thought through all the implications of camping during COVID.”

Ideally, he said, camps would require vaccinations for adults and for campers who are old enough, and would take other measures such as serving meals in shifts, putting fewer youngsters in the cabins and requiring anyone unvaccinated to wear masks indoors.

In the Houston area, health officials reported more than 130 youths and adults tested positive for the virus in cases connected to a church camp. The pastor of Clear Creek Community Church in League City said the outbreak happened in two waves, first at the camp and then when people returned home in late June.

“In some cases, entire families are sick,” pastor Bruce Wesley said on the church’s Facebook page.

In Illinois, health officials said 85 teens and adults at a Christian youth camp in mid-June tested positive, including an unvaccinated young adult who was hospitalized, and some people from the camp attended a nearby conference, leading to 11 additional cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said all the campers were eligible for the vaccine, but only “a handful” of campers and staff had received it. The camp didn’t check people's vaccination status or require masks indoors, according to the department.

The health department in Leon County, Florida, which includes Tallahassee, tweeted this month that an increase in cases there also was tied in part to summer camp outbreaks.

And in Kansas, about 50 people have been infected in an outbreak linked to a church summer camp held last month not far from Wichita.

Elsewhere the situation is better. The roughly 225 overnight camps and thousands of day camps run by local YMCAs are mostly open this summer, though with slightly reduced capacity, said Paul McEntire, chief operating officer for YMCA of the USA.

McEntire said he is aware of a few cases of Y camps where people tested positive for the virus, but no instances of significant spread. He said many camps are taking precautions such as serving meals in shifts or outside and trying to keep youngsters in separate groups. Most are requiring masks indoors, but he acknowledged it can be a challenge.

“To be frank, there are some parents that didn’t want to send their kids unless they were assured that masking was being used indoors," he said. “There were others that took the exact opposite viewpoint.”

Ahead of the school year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance last week to say vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside and 3-foot distancing of desks is not necessary for the fully vaccinated.

On Monday, California announced rules for public schools that let students and teachers sit as close to each other as they want but still require them to wear masks. Other state and district officials have adopted a patchwork of coronavirus regulations for schools.

Summer camp outbreaks “certainly could be a precursor’’ to what happens when youngsters return to classrooms in the fall, said Dr. Michelle Prickett, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. The outcome will depend on vaccination rates and which virus variants are prevalent, she said.

“We just need to be vigilant,’’ Prickett said.

Schaffner said he thinks schools won’t face similar outbreaks because they tend to be more structured and disciplined than camps and because most got used to making adjustments over the past year and a half. But he said the best way to reduce the risk is to get most people vaccinated.

“There are many parts of the country that simply have not grasped this,’’ he said.

It could be several months before regulators make a decision on authorizing shots for children under 12. Studies on such youngsters are still going on.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, the state's top vaccination official was fired Monday after facing scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over her department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19. Dr. Michelle Fiscus told The Tennessean newspaper about her termination. A Health Department official said the agency would not comment.

The Department of Health instructed county-level employees recently to stop vaccination events aimed at teens and to halt any online outreach to them, The Tennessean previously reported, citing emails it obtained.

Ford, the teacher whose daughter narrowly escaped getting COVID-19 at a Missouri summer camp, is worried.

“With the uptick in cases, I am concerned that we won’t be able to go back to normal, and we will have to ask people to mask and stuff,” she said, "and I have a feeling that there is going to be a huge argument.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Summer Camps#Covid#Volunteers#Covid#Johns Hopkins University#Ford#Pfizer#Vanderbilt University#Christian#Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthroselawgroupreporter.com

CDC says all students, teachers should wear masks, as should diners

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course on its indoor mask guidance Tuesday, advising all school staff and students to wear masks inside, regardless of vaccination status. But schools in Arizona won’t see any policy changes. That’s because the advice is at odds with a state law...
WESH

11 positive COVID-19 cases reported at Brevard Public Schools summer camp

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Several positive COVID-19 tests have been reported at a Brevard County Public Schools summer camp. Officials with Brevard County Public Schools said 11 positive tests have been reported at the Viera Elementary School Summer Camp. Not all of the reported tests are from students. The exact...
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

New state law could keep Enid schools from preventing new COVID cases

ENID, Okla. — Despite newly revised federal masking guidelines due to low vaccination rates, Enid area schools’ hands are tied from slowing down a surge in reported COVID-19 case outbreaks that health officials say to expect in the coming weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Updated Protocols for Summer Camps and Summer School

NEW YORK — New York State Department of Health, in accordance with the CDC, has released interim COVID-19 guidance for child care, youth camps, and summer schools. The NYSDOH has published a 20+ page detailed guideline in accordance with the CDC’s “Guidance for Operating Youth Camps.” The guideline describes COVID-19 protocols for summer child care, day camps, overnight camps, and it aligns with the recommendations for summer school.
Springfield News Sun

Case number climbs following Camp Chautauqua COVID outbreak

Significant COVID-19 outbreaks have emerged from a church gathering held at Camp Chautauqua in Miami Twp. and a Boy Scouts camp held at Woodland Trails in Preble County. Several other summer camps in the region are continuing as scheduled with heightened sanitation and other health and safety measures. The number...
Minnesota Statevalleynewslive.com

Minnesota officials recommend CDC school COVID-19 guidance for fall

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - With students, families, and K-12 educators preparing for the start of the 2021-22 school year amid concerns about an uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, health and education officials are recommending that schools follow CDC’s guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools this fall. These best practice recommendations reflect the current state of the pandemic as well as the importance of in-person learning.
Illinois Statetaylorvilledailynews.com

IDPH Working With CDC On Guidance For 2021-2022 School Year

The State of Illinois has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update guidance regarding COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools for all public and nonpublic schools in Illinois. The CDC guidance is meant to help K-12 school administrators along with local health officials select prevention strategies...
Public HealthFulton Sun

CDC: Masks recommended for all in schools

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education updated its school COVID-19 guidance Friday to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance that was updated earlier this month. But on Tuesday, the CDC changed its guidance again. The CDC updated its guidance for schools July 9 to align...
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Illinois health department aligns with CDC mask advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday aligned itself with the latest recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. The CDC recommended vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of...
Baton Rouge, LAKNOE TV8

Statement from BESE President regarding COVID-19-related guidance for 2021-2022 school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BESE) - On July 8, 2021, the Louisiana Department of Education updated its “Ready to Achieve!” COVID-19-related operational guidance for the 2021-2022 academic year. The guidance is based on current medical knowledge of how COVID-19 is transmitted, and provides recommendations on protective measures for schools and school districts to take in limiting potential exposure in school settings. The LDE’s guidance may be viewed online here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy