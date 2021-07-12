Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Children living in areas with high levels of air pollution, noise and traffic are more likely to be OBESE, study suggests

By Ryan Morrison For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Children living in areas of the country with higher levels of air pollution, noise and traffic are more likely to be obese, researchers claim.

A study of more than 2,000 children in Sabadell, near Barcelona, Spain, explored these key environmental factors and their impact on children's weight.

Children aged nine to 12 were examined by experts from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health and the University Institute for Primary Care Research Jordi Gol.

Forty percent of the children living in the city were overweight or obese at the time of the study, with urban factors including pollution, noise and traffic to blame.

The authors say that by understanding the mechanism of the relationship between an urban environment and childhood obesity can lead to the development of community-led health provisions to promote healthier behaviours in a city.

They couldn't say what caused the link, but suggest it may be air pollution inducing inflammation or oxidative stress, hormone disruption and visceral adiposity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yUvt_0aucoqsT00
Children living in areas of the country with higher levels of air pollution, noise and traffic are more likely to be obese, researchers claim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0bDS_0aucoqsT00
A study of more than 2,000 children in Sabadell, near Barcelona, Spain, explored these key environmental factors and their impact on children's weight

WHAT IS THE GLOBAL OBESITY CRISIS?

Almost a quarter of the world's population will be obese in less than 30 years, according to research published in May.

If obesity trends continue, 22 per cent of people around the world will be severely overweight by 2045, up from 14 per cent last year, a study found.

One in eight people, rather than today's one in 11, are also expected to develop type 2 diabetes, the research adds.

Lead author Dr Alan Moses, from the Denmark-based pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, said: 'These numbers underline the staggering challenge the world will face in the future in terms of numbers of people who are obese, or have type 2 diabetes, or both.

'As well as the medical challenges these people will face, the costs to countries' health systems will be enormous.'

People with type 2 diabetes have an average life expectancy of just 55 due to them being at a much higher risk of heart attacks, stroke and kidney disease.

Tam Fry, a health campaigner from the National Obesity Forum said the findings were 'desperately sad'.

The researchers investigated the association between urban factors that the children were exposed to between October 2017 and January 2019.

They explored the impact of ambient air pollution, green spaces, built environment, density of unhealthy food establishments, road traffic and road traffic noise.

They looked at various measures of childhood obesity including body mass index, waist circumference and body fat.

The team then looked at weight-related behaviours such as eating fast food and sugar-sweetened beverage consumption, physical activity, sedentary behaviour, sleep duration and general well-being.

To date, few studies have assessed whether the urban environment influences children's behaviours in order to better understand the relationship between this environment and the risk of childhood obesity.

'Higher levels of air pollution, traffic and noise were associated with higher body mass index and a higher likelihood of the child being overweight or obese,' explained lead author Jeroen de Bont.

Although the mechanisms that could explain this association remain unknown, the scientific team proposed various ideas that could fit the findings.

For example, they say air pollution could disrupt the molecular mechanisms that cause obesity by inducing inflammation or oxidative stress, hormone disruption and visceral adiposity.

Noise could influence sleep deprivation and increase stress hormones, which are associated with physical development in childhood and could increase the risk of becoming overweight.

The findings were consistent with those obtained in the same study when some environmental exposures were analysed separately.

In particular, the number of unhealthy food establishments in an area was also found to be associated with childhood obesity.

The team say this was probably because such an environment may favour higher fast food consumption and higher caloric intake.

The study did not, however, find an association between the urban environment and the level of physical activity, sedentary behaviour and other weight-related behaviours in children, although it is thought that such factors could play a role.

For example, in areas with a good public transport network and nearby facilities and shops, journeys tend to be made on foot or by bicycle, which increases children's physical activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZiB1_0aucoqsT00
Forty percent of the children living in the city were overweight or obese at the time of the study, with urban factors including pollution, noise and traffic to blame

The fact that the study did not find an association between these factors could be attributed to 'the difficulty of determining to what extent obesity itself influences weight-related behaviours,' explained de Bont.

Moreover, information on children's physical activity was collected using a questionnaire that did not take into account where the activities took place.

'We were able to find out if the children played basketball or football, but not if they cycled in nearby green spaces, for example,' he added.

Finally, 'socioeconomic status plays an important role in the association between the urban environment and childhood obesity that is not yet clear,' commented last author Martine Vrijheid, a researcher at ISGlobal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emiNk_0aucoqsT00
The authors say that by understanding the mechanism of the relationship between an urban environment and childhood obesity can lead to the development of community-led health provisions to promote healthier behaviours in a city

In this study, children living in more deprived areas on the outskirts of the city had higher rates of overweight and obesity even though they were exposed to lower levels of air pollution, road traffic and noise .

Those children also had access to more green spaces, which prompted the authors to say that further research is needed to shed light on this issue.

The findings have been published in the journal Environment International.

