Considering Patient-, Treatment-, and Disease-Related Factors in Myeloma

Everything about dry eye disease is hard. Think about it. A supermajority of your peers either do not or will not treat it. Worse than that, a significant percentage of ophthalmologists and optometrists still insist that it is not a real disease. At best, this group is willing to concede that patients who have dry eye disease (DED) might be inconvenienced, that DED is a kind of “lifestyle disease” not worthy of true medical intervention. Patients themselves are often flummoxed by the diagnosis, often going to great lengths to find out what is “really” going on before accepting DED as the cause of their symptoms. Naturally, at least to your cynical East Coast-bred scribe, almost every insurance company takes advantage of this “debate” to erect barriers to treatment (more in a moment).