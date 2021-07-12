Veteran service officer resumes normal hours

The Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs has announced that Regional Veteran Service Officer's are now making their monthly stops in the counties they serve. Starting this month, Craig Foster will be in Brown County two dates per month, the second and third Tuesdays, beginning with July 13. Foster will be available to meet with veterans, their families or survivors from 1 - 3 pm in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.