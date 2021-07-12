Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, KS

Veteran service officer resumes normal hours

By Hiawatha World
hiawathaworldonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs has announced that Regional Veteran Service Officer's are now making their monthly stops in the counties they serve. Starting this month, Craig Foster will be in Brown County two dates per month, the second and third Tuesdays, beginning with July 13. Foster will be available to meet with veterans, their families or survivors from 1 - 3 pm in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.

www.hiawathaworldonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Hiawatha, KS
Brown County, KS
Government
County
Brown County, KS
Hiawatha, KS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Foster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon St#Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...
Grocery & SupermaketCNN

Walmart will require employees in some stores to wear masks

New York (CNN) — Walmart employees are required to wear masks inside again, regardless of vaccination status, in places with "substantial or high transmission." The new policy is effective immediately, the nation's largest retailer said Friday. Store managers will receive local updates every Monday to determine their facility's necessary protocol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy