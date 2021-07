I won’t lie, I’m still riding a high from the draft a week ago. In addition to picking up Jordan Wicks in the first round on Sunday night, the Cubs loaded up on talented college players on Monday and planned on using savings to go out and sign some high schoolers from their Tuesday drafting. With new talent getting ready to be infused into the Cubs system from the draft, the current prospects are really starting to take off to prove that they shouldn’t be part of the accompanying roster cuts.