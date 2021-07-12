Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Nickelodeon celebrates 'Blue's Clues' anniversary with movie

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14raou_0aucnmd000

NEW YORK — (AP) — Nickelodeon says it is making a new movie featuring stars of “Blues Clues & You!” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original show that was a mainstay of the network for several years.

The movie, which will start production this summer, follows Josh and Blue as they travel to New York City to audition for a Broadway musical. It's not clear when it will be ready, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Nickelodeon has several other activities planned to mark the Sept. 8, 1996, premiere of the original “Blue's Clues,” which aired six seasons' worth of originals. The celebration includes a music video featuring current star Josh Dela Cruz and former “Blue's Clues” hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

Some original episodes of “Blue's Clues” can be seen on the Paramount+ streaming service and, per Monday's announcement, more will be made available to coincide with the anniversary. The show was rebooted as “Blue's Clues & You” and is currently in its second season.

“Blues Clues & You” will have a special, “It's YOUR birthday” episode on Sept. 17, which will allow young viewers to celebrate their own birthdays.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Burns
Person
Donovan Patton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Ap#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Michael T. LuongoCovid vaccine mandate for federal employees and office workers is what the doctor ordered

I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw that governments and major workplaces like Google and Facebook had started to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all federal workers will be required to get them or face regular testing, following in the footsteps of employee mandates imposed by New York City, where I live, and California. Both were coronavirus epicenters in which tens of thousands were killed. Among them was my uncle, who shared my name and died of the virus in January, mere days before he qualified for a lifesaving vaccine as a senior.
Posted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
Posted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...
Posted by
Reuters

Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years in prison in first national security case

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - The first person convicted under Hong Kong's national security law was sentenced to nine years for terrorist activities and inciting secession, judges said on Friday, in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city's judicial landscape. Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused...
Posted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy