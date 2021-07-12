ASE Simplifies Registration Process for Certification

The newly redesigned ASE.com website has simplified the registration process for certification tests offered by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). ASE summer registration is now open through Sept. 30. To register, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store,” where they can find the tests or tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart and check out.