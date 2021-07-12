Cancel
Environment

7/12 – Rob’s “Hot & Humid” Afternoon Forecast…

By Rob Knight
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith daytime heating, afternoon showers/t-storms will affect the area with the activity diminishing around sunset. By Tuesday, the upper-level dynamics supporting showers/t-storms upstream of the zonal deep-layer flow exits towards our north, as we settle into overall weaker moisture flow. This slows down storm motion back to a crawl yet again. Models indicate a southeasterly low-level flow taking over, surging several bands of showers/storms from nocturnal convection across coastal waters inland through mid/late AM and into the PM. With weak steering flow, storm propagation will be dependent on boundary interactions but locally heavy rainfall leading to isolated flash flooding concerns will remain a risk.

