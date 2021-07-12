Indiana right-hander McCade Brown picked in third round by Rockies

No matter what happens by the trade deadline for the Colorado Rockies, they’ve already made their biggest move of the season. That, of course, happened on February 1 to be exact. Yes, Rockies fans are still not over trading Nolan Arenado with $50 million on top to rub a bathtub of salt in the wound. Fans will get over it one day but until then, in the spirit of the deadline, let’s take some stock on what the Rockies received in return for trading their once-in-a-generation third baseman. This is all with the grain of salt that almost nothing in return would have make it sting any less. Okay, enough about salt.