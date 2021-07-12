Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana right-hander McCade Brown picked in third round by Rockies

By Dustin Dopirak
thedailyhoosier.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana right-handed pitcher McCade Brown was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft Monday by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 79 overall pick. The 6-foot-6 Brown was named second-team All-Big Ten this season, posting a 5-4 record, a 3.39 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched. He finished ninth in the Big Ten in ERA, fifth in strikeouts, and first in opponent batting average, holding hitters to a .164 mark.

www.thedailyhoosier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds to acquire RHP Mychal Givens from Colorado Rockies

Just hours after wrapping up a deal with the New York Yankees that landed them Luis Cessa and, to whatever extent, Justin Wilson as bullpen reinforcements, the Cincinnati Reds were back on the transaction ledger again Wednesday morning. This time, it was for Colorado Rockies reliever Mychal Givens, a 31...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies agree to terms with first-round pick Benny Montgomery

The Rockies have agreed to a $5M signing bonus with first-round draft pick Benny Montgomery, reports Jim Callis of MLB.com (Twitter link). That’s a touch below the $5.1769MM slot value that accompanies the No. 8 overall pick. An outfielder from a Pennsylvania high school, Montgomery had been committed to the...
MLBchatsports.com

Jon Gray trade rumors: Rockies’ right-hander trying to block them out

Jon Gray might have started his final game for the Rockies Sunday afternoon. But the right-hander said he ignored that possibility when he took the mound at Dodger Stadium. “I’ve been able to block it out,” Gray said after allowing two runs over five innings in Colorado’s 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. “With all the chatter, it can be hard to get away from it. But I’m just enjoying every day.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: With trade rumors, is Jon Gray a fit for Houston Astros?

Jul 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) pitches in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. It has been rumored that the Houston Astros are looking for starting pitching ahead...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shohei Ohtani hits 36th home run, but Rockies blow out Angels

Jul. 28—ANAHEIM — Maybe Joe Maddon jinxed it. The Angels' manager mentioned Tuesday in his pregame session with reporters that he was looking for a low-leverage situation in which to use Mike Mayers, his struggling right-handed reliever. Maddon had just one problem: The Angels had been playing too many close...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: The keys to Kyle Freeland’s rejuvenating July

Sep 12, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. As our own Kevin Henry wrote about over the weekend, Freeland has been on a roll...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres 7/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will play their first game of 4 matches in this series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, CA on Saturday, July 29, 2021, at 10:10 PM EDT. The Rockies recently lost the final match of their 3-game series installment to the LA Angels to a score of 7-8 at the Angels Stadium of Anaheim yesterday. Colorado is 4th at 44-58 in the NL West.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Looking at the Nolan Arenado trade 6 months later

No matter what happens by the trade deadline for the Colorado Rockies, they’ve already made their biggest move of the season. That, of course, happened on February 1 to be exact. Yes, Rockies fans are still not over trading Nolan Arenado with $50 million on top to rub a bathtub of salt in the wound. Fans will get over it one day but until then, in the spirit of the deadline, let’s take some stock on what the Rockies received in return for trading their once-in-a-generation third baseman. This is all with the grain of salt that almost nothing in return would have make it sting any less. Okay, enough about salt.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cubs trade Anthony Rizzo to Yankees in blockbuster deal

The Chicago Cubs have turned into sellers at the trade deadline. Amid their struggles, the Cubbies have traded veteran first basemen Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees. Rizzo is in the midst of a respectable campaign, hitting .248 with 14 homers in 92 games. With the Cubs 10.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, it makes sense to get some assets in return for a player like Anthony Rizzo as the playoffs remain a long shot.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox rumors: 3 big splash sluggers to acquire at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox will either make a big splash at the MLB Trade Deadline or make some minor moves to keep the wheels turning. Of course, we are hoping for a big splash, if it makes sense. With a team like the Tampa Bay Rays already making a big move in adding Nelson Cruz, the Red Sox do need to counter in some way with the Rays breathing down their throat in the AL East.

Comments / 0

Community Policy