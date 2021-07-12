Indiana right-hander McCade Brown picked in third round by Rockies
Indiana right-handed pitcher McCade Brown was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft Monday by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 79 overall pick. The 6-foot-6 Brown was named second-team All-Big Ten this season, posting a 5-4 record, a 3.39 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched. He finished ninth in the Big Ten in ERA, fifth in strikeouts, and first in opponent batting average, holding hitters to a .164 mark.www.thedailyhoosier.com
Comments / 0