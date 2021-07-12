Great Lakes Fund Solutions to Provide Investor Services Back Office for InvestX.
Inc will be providing back-office investor services for InvestX, according to a note from the company. InvestX is an emerging digital asset marketplace that aims to provide the ability to invest and trade in private equity. Earlier this year, InvestX announced the launch of its new trading platform, GEM. InvestX GEM aims to allow broker-dealers to transact in private equity through a technology solution. The GEM acronym stands for Growth Equity Marketplace.www.crowdfundinsider.com
