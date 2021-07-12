Cancel
Great Lakes Fund Solutions to Provide Investor Services Back Office for InvestX.

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article Inc will be providing back-office investor services for InvestX, according to a note from the company. InvestX is an emerging digital asset marketplace that aims to provide the ability to invest and trade in private equity. Earlier this year, InvestX announced the launch of its new trading platform, GEM. InvestX GEM aims to allow broker-dealers to transact in private equity through a technology solution. The GEM acronym stands for Growth Equity Marketplace.

#Financial Advisors#Ipo#Inc#Investx#Gem#Growth Equity Marketplace#Pre Ipo Giants
