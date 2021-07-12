DVD Contest: ‘Shameless’ The Final Season

The CW has released the episode synopsis for "Drive," the season one finale of Walker, which will air on August 12 on the network, and then stream free the next day on The CW app and CWTV.com. There's a big reveal coming in this finale that the synopsis says "changes everything," but there's very little other information to go on. It seems likely it has something to do with the death of Walker's wife, which has driven much of the season one plot. The exact nature of the plot that she was working to uncover when she died seems like it's mostly clear, so a major change in the way the audience understands it would be a bombshell for viewers as well as for Walker.