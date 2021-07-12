Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

DVD Contest: ‘Shameless’ The Final Season

FanBolt.Com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re thrilled to announce that we have (1) copy of Shameless: The Eleventh and Final Season to give away! Shameless: The Eleventh and Final Season becomes available on DVD on July 20, 2021!. Ready to enter? All you need to do is:. Leave a comment below saying you want to...

www.fanbolt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Monaghan
Person
Emma Kenney
Person
Steve Howey
Person
Noel Fisher
Person
Ethan Cutkosky
Person
William H. Macy
Person
Jeremy Allen White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#The Final Season#Shameless#Home Entertainment#Seabiscuit#Digital#Sd#Alibi#British#American#Showtime#Bonanza Productions Inc#John Wells Productions#The Red Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Movies
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesNME

‘The Walking Dead’ shares dramatic trailer for final season

The trailer for the final season of The Walking Dead has arrived – you can watch it below. The trailer for the show’s 11th and final season was shown during a panel for San Diego Comic-Con yesterday (July 25). The trailer showed plenty of dramatic zombie battles as well as...
Chicago, ILdarkhorizons.com

Netflix Orders “Chicago Party Aunt” Series

Netflix has ordered the new adult animated comedy series “Chicago Party Aunt” based on the popular Twitter account. Created by Chris Witaske, the account offers amusing axioms from your favorite ‘vodka aunt’ who parties well into her forties like she’s still a young twentysomething. Witaske, Jon Barinholtz, and Katie Rich...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Lip Gallagher Looks for Help in ‘Shameless’ Season 11 Deleted Scene (VIDEO)

Shameless took its final bow earlier this year when the Showtime comedy signed off after eleven successful seasons. Now, fans have the chance to own the episodes on DVD with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s release of Shameless: The Eleventh and Final Season. The DVD ($24.98) arriving Tuesday, July 20 features plenty of extras, including deleted scenes.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Final Season Of ‘Lucifer’ To Kick Off In September

The devil you say! The sixth and final season of Lucifer is practically around the corner?. That’s what Netflix announced this weekend at Comic-Con@Home. Season 6 of the devilishly popular series will debut Sept. 10, according to a report on Deadline. Check out the entertaining trailer on this page for the official news flash.
TV & VideosTheHDRoom

‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1 Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Details

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Superman & Lois Season 1,the latest Arrowverse series from The CW, is headed to Blu-ray with DTS-HD Master Audio and a Digital Copy, and DVD. The official release date from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is October 19th, 2021.
TV SeriesComicBook

Walker Season Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released the episode synopsis for "Drive," the season one finale of Walker, which will air on August 12 on the network, and then stream free the next day on The CW app and CWTV.com. There's a big reveal coming in this finale that the synopsis says "changes everything," but there's very little other information to go on. It seems likely it has something to do with the death of Walker's wife, which has driven much of the season one plot. The exact nature of the plot that she was working to uncover when she died seems like it's mostly clear, so a major change in the way the audience understands it would be a bombshell for viewers as well as for Walker.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Goliath Final Season Premiere Set at Amazon

The end of Goliath is in sight. Amazon on Tuesday revealed that the long-delayed final season of the thriller would arrive Friday, September 24. All eight episodes will be available on that date. In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Jenna Ortega School Shooting Drama 'The Fallout' Acquired by Warner Bros for HBO Max

Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired the worldwide rights to "The Fallout," a teen drama starring Jenna Ortega that swept the top prizes at the SXSW Film Festival this year. "The Fallout" is director Megan Park's debut film and follows a high school girl's journey after the emotional fallout of a school shooting forever alters her worldview and her relationships with family and friends.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Lucifer: Season Six; Netflix Reveals Final Season Release Date

Lucifer fans won’t have long to wait for the premiere of the sixth and final season of the supernatural series. Netflix has revealed that the show will return in September and released a trailer for the final season. Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris,...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Fans Are Still Shook by Season Finale Cliffhanger

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted last week, bringing the latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close. The episode took the journey of Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) into some genuinely shocking directions, all while introducing some pivotal new pieces (and people) into the narrative of the MCU. That was especially true down to the season's final minutes, which ended on a pretty significant cliffhanger. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Insecure season 5: When will the final season be released?

INSECURE is an Emmy-nominated series looks at the friendship of two black women in a unique, authentic way. Issa Rae, the show's creator, recently announced on social media that she had gotten married to her long-term partner. Insecure season 5: When will the final season be released?. Fans of Insecure...
Moviestelegraphherald.com

New on DVD

"A Quiet Place Part II" picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of day one when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity's silent era. In the film's present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
Millwood, WAseattlepi.com

'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot at HBO Max Casts Bailee Madison

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has cast Bailee Madison in a lead role. In the series, a series of tragic events twenty years ago almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.
TV SeriesIGN

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Gets New Trailer

NBC has dropped a new trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8, which will be final season of the beloved series. NBC has teased that the eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be its “most ambitious” season. The new trailer offers a glimpse into all the goofiness you would expect from...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Two new characters, cast announcements for final season

In addition to a pile of new images being released by AMC this week as a part of their 11 weeks of reveals until Season 11 of The Walking Dead drops, there has also been further news via the virtual version of San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, which has given fans plenty of new information.
MoviesTVLine

TVLine Items: Waterworld TV Series, Matt Bomer's Netflix Role and More

The wettest movie ever filmed is, appropriately, headed for streaming: A TV series follow-up to the 1995 Kevin Costner film Waterworld is in the works from original producer John Davis. The new series would catch up with the movie’s characters 20 years later, Davis tells Collider, adding that it’s currently...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Stargirl season 2 boss teases mini crossover with The Flash

Stargirl creator Geoff Johns has opened up about the show's upcoming Flash crossover. John Wesley Shipp, who appears in both the 1990s series and the recent iteration, is set to pop up in season 2 of the CW series, marking the first Arrowverse crossover for Stargirl. However, he will appear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy