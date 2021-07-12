Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino, CA

Health Matters: The pros and cons of sunshine

By Submitted
Ukiah Daily Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer hits full force, it’s important to remember that sunshine brings both health benefits and risks. Sun exposure allows us to make vitamin D, which protects us against osteoporosis, heart disease, and many types of cancer. It also elevates our mood. On the other hand, it can burn our skin, age us prematurely, and increase our risk for skin cancer. As with so many things, moderation is key.

www.ukiahdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Mendocino, CA
Mendocino, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Babies#Pros And Cons#Aging Skin#Vitamin D#Uvb Rays#Uva#Spf#Np#Mchc Health Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Healthsantaclaritamagazine.com

Stress-Taking A Bite of Patients’ Dental Health

For many, 2020 ushered in feelings of isolation and fear, as well as new concerns about financial stability, safety, family and how to juggle all of it from home. The stress of the situation has become apparent in patients’ oral health. As of March, over 70% of dentists surveyed by the American Dental Association (ADA) reported an increase in patients experiencing teeth grinding and clenching since before the pandemic. That number is up nearly 10% from fall of 2020. In fact, more than 80% of Americans have reported emotions associated with prolonged stress, according to study by the American Psychological Association (APA).
CancerMarietta Daily Journal

Debunking skin cancer myths: How to truly protect yourself

It wasn’t long ago when people thought a suntan was healthy and a base tan was the way to start your fun in the sun. Today, we know that’s not the case. Doctors now know a tan is your skin’s response to injury by the sun. And although a tan may not be as severe an injury as a sunburn, any change in color means the skin has been harmed. Suntans and sunburns both increase the risk of developing skin cancer.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

Best Natural Healthy Aging Skin Care Tips For People In Their 40s

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There was a time when people referred to your 40th birthday as shorthand for being "over the hill." Now, this idea is obviously as outdated as, well, being "over the hill." This is the prime decade to take a proactive-and-protect approach to your skin.
Healthboxrox.com

6 Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A Vitamin D deficiency can have many negative consequences on your health. Good health comes with a well-balanced diet that provides the right amount of nutrition: vitamins, essential fats, energy, protein, and minerals. A lack of any of these nutrients can have a negative impact on the quality of life. These nutrients regulate how our body grows and functions. When it comes to nutrients that build your body, vitamin D is one of the most important ones.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
washingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Kidsromper.com

The Pros & Cons Of Using A Reward Chart

How many times have you stared down at the floor and thought to yourself, “Why can’t they pick up their shoes?” Or maybe you repeatedly pass your little one’s rumpled sheets and wonder, “When will they attempt to make the bed?” Oh, wait, here’s a favorite: “Why can’t you put away your toys before someone trips?” Motivating toddlers can be a frustrating job, so it’s understandable why there are so many tools, tricks, and techniques to help guide their behaviors. The reward chart is a common, if controversial, one.
New York City, NYByrdie

Why Acne May Be Harder To Identify In Skin Of Color, According to An Expert

The rise of SkinTok (TikTok's niche skincare world) has taught me two things: That I don't take good enough care of my skin, and I don't know what acne looks like. My routine is simple. I wash my face daily, massage in some moisturizer, and occasionally apply some SPF when I don't forget, shh don't judge me. Acne never seemed to be a problem for me. Sure, I experienced some bumps here and there, but they didn't match the image of blackheads or whiteheads I saw on those Proactiv commercials growing up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy