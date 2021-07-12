Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, another 2 deaths

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Monday reported 122 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The new daily case number is a steep drop from a day earlier, when there were 803 new reported cases. Public health officials have said statistics can sometimes be lower due to a lag in reporting on weekends.

