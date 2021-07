Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On July 23, 2021, Lordstown Motors Corp. (the "Company" or "we") entered into an equity purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with YA II PN, LTD. ("YA"), pursuant to which YA has committed to purchase up to $400 million of our Class A common stock (the "Total Commitment"), at our direction from time to time, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions in the Purchase Agreement. YA is a fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP, headquartered in Mountainside, New Jersey.