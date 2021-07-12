Clarice Season 1 Review: Promising Notes of Clarice Starling
Clarice Season One, created by Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman, has a promising start, but there are some weaknesses in the television show’s tone. Rebecca Breeds portrays Clarice Starling as a brilliant profiler and a woman struggling with mental illness. In addition, the television show captures the FBI during the 1990s. The governmental institution wrestles with racism and sexism. However, until the last couple of episodes, the main issue is that it feels like a glossy procedural instead of a dark and gritty horror crime drama.www.fanbolt.com
