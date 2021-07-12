Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Clarice Season 1 Review: Promising Notes of Clarice Starling

By Paloma
FanBolt.Com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarice Season One, created by Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman, has a promising start, but there are some weaknesses in the television show’s tone. Rebecca Breeds portrays Clarice Starling as a brilliant profiler and a woman struggling with mental illness. In addition, the television show captures the FBI during the 1990s. The governmental institution wrestles with racism and sexism. However, until the last couple of episodes, the main issue is that it feels like a glossy procedural instead of a dark and gritty horror crime drama.

www.fanbolt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Jenny Lumet
Person
Bryan Fuller
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
Rebecca Breeds
Person
Michael Cudlitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Fbi Profiler#Criminal Minds#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Mental Healthblcklst.com

The Disunity State of Clarice Starling

For example, Clarice’s psychological transformation aligns perfectly with four movements I have worked with as a teacher for over fifteen years:. Disunity → → →Deconstruction → → →Reconstruction → → →Unity. In this current class, the question arose about how the Protagonist typically begins in a state of Disunity. This...
TV Seriescomicmix.com

REVIEW: Pennyworth: The Complete Second Season

It’s pretty impressive that Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, who twisted Gotham into a funhouse mirror image of the comic book source material, got invited to do it a second time with their Epix series Pennyworth, purportedly the origins of Alfred. But which Alfred? And for which version of Batman?
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Season Review: Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part One

The original He-Man and the Master of the Universe cartoon premiered way back in 1983. For those of us old enough to remember back then, the powerful artwork and wide array of characters was a thrill compared to the other things available on television. It was not long before He-Man and the Guardians of Grayskull were everywhere, including comic books, video games, and books. The mid-80s was full of the Master of the Universe.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Harvey

Please don't send any Harveys my way. On SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2, we learned that imaginary friends could often have devious natures. So much for nurturing your child's imagination. In the case of a Harvey, you might be leading your entire family to the grave. SurrealEstate maintained its whimsy...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

My Life Is Murder: Season Two of Lucy Lawless Series Teased by Acorn TV (Watch)

My Life is Murder will return for its second season next month, and Acorn TV has released a trailer and some additional details. Earlier this month, it was revealed that William Shatner, Anna Hutchison, Graham Vincent, Jay Ryan, Bruce Hopkins, Martin Henderson, Michelle Ang, Sara Wiseman, Bill Bailey, and Matt Whelan will join star Lucy Lawless for the second season.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser: Sometimes, Ship Just Happens

Earlier this week, fans of Paramount+'s animated hit Star Trek: Lower Decks were treated to a look at the preview images for the first two episodes of the second season, Episode 201 "Strange Energies" and Episode 202 "Kayshon, His Eyes Open." And that's coming off of a virtual appearance at last weekend's Comic-Con@Home where the official Season 2 trailer was screened and released. This time around, it's a reminder Lower Decks is two weeks away in the form of a new teaser. This time around, we learn that Dawnn Lewis's Capt. Carol Freeman has a very interesting position on what constitutes a "ship accident"- or she's just lying.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Joe Manganiello To Star In AMC Series ‘Moonhaven’

Joe Manganiello is set as a lead opposite Emma McDonald and Dominic Monaghan in AMC’s utopian drama series Moonhaven. Created, written and executive produced by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the moon that might hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.
Comicsunfspinnaker.com

‘Death Note’ review

Based on the manga series by Tsugumi Ohba, “Death Note” has become a staple in anime pop culture with its mystery-based narrative and dark themes. It’s apparently led to television dramas, a badly received Netflix live-action film, and a sizable fanbase that has gotten bigger over time. Is this series addictive to anime fans like apples are to a shinigami? Let’s see what it’s about.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount May Be Planning A Strange Star Trek: Voyager Spinoff

I’ve always had a soft spot for Star Trek: Voyager. Sure, it wasn’t as iconic as The Next Generation or as smart as Deep Space Nine, but it made up for that by being extremely weird. Voyager episodes included an Irish village in the holodeck becoming sentient and attempting to burn the crew at the stake for being witches, their holographic doctor’s daydreams attracting the attention of an alien race, an entire civilization evolving in real-time before the crew’s eyes and… well, whatever was going on in “Threshold.”
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Criminal Minds' Revival at Paramount Plus Is 'Dead,' Says Star Paget Brewster

UPDATED: Paget Brewster, who played FBI supervisory special agent Emily Prentiss in “Criminal Minds,” tweeted that a revival of the show previously learned to be in development at Paramount Plus is “dead.”. Variety reported about the revival’s early development in February. Brewster expressed regret on Thursday while responding to a...
TV & Videosthenerdstash.com

Top 10 Star Trek Time Travel Stories

For almost as long as it’s been boldly going across the galaxy, the Star Trek franchise has been tackling time travel storylines in tandem. Indeed, just a few weeks into its three-year lifespan The Original Series cracked the ice with “The Naked Time,” which isn’t a particularly great episode but at least it’s got a shirtless George Takei swinging a rapier at people like a psychopath. Memory Alpha, Trek‘s leading Wikipedia-like database, lists a total of 61 Star Trek stories featuring time travel including 57 episodes and four feature films. With several dozen contenders, it can indeed be difficult to pinpoint the top 10 Star Trek time travel stories.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Strange New World wraps shooting nearly 56 years after second Star Trek pilot

Nearly 56 years to the day, Strange New Worlds will continue Captain Pike’s story. On July 28, 1965, the final scene was shot for the second pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series. These were the reshoots that ended up replacing Captain Christopher Pike with Captain James T. Kirk and changing the direction of Star Trek forever. The reshoots essentially ended the tail of Pike, only briefly stopping to revisit it in the two-parter the Menagerie. Now, nearly 56 years later, on July 24, 2021, the tales of Captain Pike are once again upon us, as the Anson Mount-led Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has finished filming its first season.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Best Paramount+ Original TV Shows So Far

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When it comes to streaming services, there are so many options, from the best shows on Netflix to originals on Amazon Prime, but I think today we should take a look at Paramount+. The platform has several hundreds of shows to watch, but with the CBS shows and licensed content, there are plenty of awesome originals too, like Evil or The Good Fight.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Two DS9 cast members were cut from Insurrection

Producers cut two DS( fan favorites from Insurrection. For reasons unknown, the producers cut an important part of Captain Picard’s romance with Anij from Star Trek: Insurrection once it was completed, namely the part where the two share a romantic kiss in slow motion. According to WarpedFactor, Patrick Stewart said it was a studio decision, but he really didn’t understand it as he felt as though the audience was waiting for some kind of culmination to the romance which they ended up not getting in the end.
Books & Literaturetrekmovie.com

Book Review: ‘Star Trek: Living Memory’ Puts Uhura In The Spotlight

Published by Simon & Schuster in paperback, ebook, and audiobook. What episode of Star Trek—in any of its incarnations—did not get the follow-up it deserved? From what episode did the show just roll on, oblivious to the severe consequences of what had happened during that hour? For me, the answer to that question has always been the TOS episode “The Changeling.” Not only is Scotty killed by Nomad and brought back to life, but all Uhura’s memories are wiped away, and the episode ends with Nurse Chapel using the computer to teach her anew how to read. But in the very next episode, “Mirror, Mirror,” Uhura is back on duty, fully competent and active. It’s like nothing had happened. But her memories are not just about how to read, write, and serve as a communications officer. She has friends, a family, and had about 34 years of life before encountering Nomad. All those things go into making us who we are. How did Uhura recover from that kind of trauma? And what would be the long-term effects of losing everything that you once were?
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Moonhaven - Joe Manganiello To Star

Joe Manganiello is set as a lead opposite Emma McDonald and Dominic Monaghan in AMC’s utopian drama series Moonhaven. Created, written and executive produced by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the moon that might hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.
TV & VideosDeadline

Lionsgate Looks To Replicate ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Success With Canadian Comedy ‘Son Of A Critch’ Starring Mark Critch, Malcolm McDowell & Benjamin Evan Ainsworth

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has teamed with Canadian broadcaster CBC to bring comedy series Son of a Critch to the U.S. and the world. The 13-part series comes from Schitt’s Creek producer Andrew Barnsley and comedian Mark Critch, and Lionsgate is hoping that it can replicate the success of the Emmy-winning Canadian comedy, which it brought to the U.S. via Pop TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy